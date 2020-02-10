Joaquin Phoenix and Fiancée Rooney Mara Embrace on the Oscars Red Carpet: See Their Sweet PDA

Joaquin Phoenix only had his eyes for fiancè Rooney Mara on the Oscars red carpet.

The couple, who got engaged earlier this year after three years of dating, posed separately on the red carpet but were spotted walking hand-in-hand into the theater, stopping to pose for a few photos together.

Mara, 34, dressed in a custom cascading black lace gown by Alexander McQueen featuring a cutout semi-sheer lace bodice with structured puff shoulders and a tiered skirt. She wore her hair in a sleek twisted bun and added a pop of color with a red lip. As for Phoenix, 45, he opted for a classic black tuxedo and wayfarer shades. The actor is nominated for the outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role in a motion picture category for his role in Joker at Sunday’s ceremony.

The couple kicked off awards season together at the Golden Globe Awards, where the actor became an internet sensation when he was photographed on the red carpet lovingly gazing at his fiancé as she posed for photographers in her plunging Givenchy gown.

At the Globes, Phoenix was honored with the best actor in a drama film award. He told reporters backstage at the awards show that getting into character as Arthur Fleck “was a long process.”

“I think the way I worked on this was quite erratic,” Phoenix said. “I didn’t attack it linearly. I was most curious about the medication that he was taking and the effects and side effects of the medication. That led us to realize that we had to have this fluctuation of weight.”

“I dug into understanding medication and the side effects of what he was taking so that was the beginning,” he continued. “I read several books about political assassins that share a similar personality type.”

The actor also won the Critics’ Choice Award and SAG Award for best actor for his performance in the box office hit.

“I need to thank my mom. Mom, you’ve always been my greatest inspiration, even when self-pity led me astray,” Phoenix said as he accepted his Critics’ Choice Award. “You’ve never given up on me and I deeply appreciate your support.”

In November, Joker surpassed $1 billion in gross sales at box offices world-wide, according to Entertainment Weekly. The milestone makes the blockbuster the first R-rated movie to hit the $1 billion mark, the outlet reported.

Despite record-breaking box office numbers and positive buzz in the industry, the movie also generated controversy in the weeks leading up to its release, with people concerned about whether its depiction of violence would incite copycats. Additionally, it features a song by convicted pedophile Gary Glitter — though it was later reported that he would not receive royalties from the song, “Rock and Roll (Part 2)” being used in the movie.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.