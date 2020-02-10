Geena Davis, 64, Shuts Down the Oscars Red Carpet in a Gorgeous Plunging Gown

Image zoom Geena Davis David Fisher/Shutterstock

It’s been a week full of age-defying stars, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wowing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show last Sunday, and now Geena Davis is completing the trifecta with her plunging gown at the 2020 Oscars.

Davis, 64, hit the Academy Awards red carpet in a black, embellished gown with a deep v-neck top that transforms into a partially sheer princess skirt — with pockets!

The iconic star will be honored during the Sunday night ceremony with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her work in promoting gender equality in the film industry.

The honorary Oscar “is given to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry,” according to the Academy.

The A League of Their Own star founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and influencing industry leaders on eliminating gender bias, among many other initiatives she’s taken on in her advocacy.

“What I always say is, this is not controversial,” Davis told The Washington Post this week of her work. “We’re asking that the on-screen population reflect real life. That’s all you’ve got to do. Reflect real life. Don’t make it worse.”

Davis, though, was handed her newest Oscar back in October — most of the honorary Oscars are given out then during the Governors Awards. Along with Davis, filmmaker David Lynch, Cherokee-American actor Wes Studi and director Lina Wertmüller also earned honorary Oscars for their work.

Davis won her first Oscar in 1988 for her supporting performance in The Accidental Tourist and earned a best actress nod in 1992 for Thelma & Louise.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.