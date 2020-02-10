For Elizabeth Banks, Oscars fashion only gets better with time.

In 2004, the actress and director wore a strappy red Badgley Mischka gown to the annual Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Rather than picking out another new dress for the same event in 2020, Banks decided to ask her stylists, Wendy and Nicole Ferreira, to re-work her old gown to help her promote sustainability in fashion.

“It’s gorgeous and it fits…so why not wear it again?!” Banks asked on Instagram. “Proud to wear my @badgleymischka dress that I first wore to @vanityfair #oscars party in 2004, re-imagined with @wendiandnicole, to bring global awareness to the importance of sustainability in fashion and consumerism as it relates to climate change, production & consumption, ocean pollution, labor & women.”

Banks said she came up with the look with the help of two foundations: RAD, or Red Carpet Advocacy, a group dedicated to helping actors use their platform on the red carpet to advocate for important causes; and the New Standard Institute, aimed at making fashion brands more sustainable.

Image zoom Elizabeth Banks in 2004 (left) and 2020 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“Thrilled to partner again with @radvocacy in support of @nsifashion2030, which helps brands draw down their carbon use and achieve measurable sustainability targets,” she added.

Sixteen year ago, she wore the plunging gown with an updo and drop earrings; for this go-around, Banks wore a pearl and diamond necklace by Irene Neuwirth.

“@elizabethbanks, you look like a dream in my jewels,” Neuwirth posted on Instagram.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.