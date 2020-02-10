Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Looks at the 2020 Oscars

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards marks the end of awards season, and these stars finished on a high note! From sequins to thigh-high slits, here are the red carpet looks PEOPLE editors can’t get enough of.

Renée Zellweger in Armani Privé

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Renée’s awards season wardrobe has been building with each red carpet, but she definitely saved the pièce de résistance for the Oscars. The nominee was a Best Dressed winner before she became a Best Actress winner when she stepped out on the red carpet in this gorgeous one-sleeve Armani Privé white silk column gown featuring an open asymmetrical neckline accented by crystals. The show-stopping design is embroidered allover in clear paillettes and beads and features a subtle pale pink and blue thread detail. If I ever renew my vows one day, I’d like to borrow this Renée.

Janelle Monàe in Ralph Lauren Collection

Image zoom David Fisher/Shutterstock

Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: Janelle had an out of this world arrival on the red carpet in her custom, almost galactic-inspired Ralph Lauren Collection creation that absolutely blew me away. The hood was unexpected, yet undeniably chic. The open back of her gown brought a sexy, surprising element. But it was the high-shine elements of her dress that managed to look exceedingly cool, and not at all tacky (a tricky feat!). The silk lamé tulle mesh ballgown was fully hand-embroidered with over 168,000 Swarovski crystals that took 600 hours to create!

Brie Larson in Celine

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor: When Brie Larson hit the red carpet in this elegant Celine number, I let out a literal gasp after seeing how gorgeous she looked. I’m always drawn to embellished dresses, but this one was truly unforgettable. According to the designer, the gown was constructed using a crocheting technique that took over 1,200 hours of hand embroidery and was composed with over 249,500 sequins, glass beads, Swarovski crystals and pink strassed jewels. Needless to say, the design is hands-down, a true work of art.

Natalie Portman in Dior Haute Couture

Image zoom

Hanna Flanagan, Style & Beauty Assistant: There’s nothing I love more than influential fashion, and Natalie Portman delivered tonight in a Dior Haute Couture sheer, embroidered maxi gown and full-length cape embroidered with the names of the female directors who weren’t nominated at this year’s Oscars. “I wanted to recognize the women who where not recognized for their incredible work this year in a subtle way,” Portman said of the look. Not only was the feminist statement was powerful, the ensemble itself was just as strong (particularly, the plunging neckline, the metallic tassle belt and the intricate gold detail work). Noteworthy glam: Portman’s textured bob, feathery brows and inner corner eyeliner.

Scarlett Johansson in Oscar de la Renta

Image zoom David Fisher/Shutterstock

Katie Intner, Style & Beauty Fellow: As soon as Scarlett Johansson walked onto the red carpet, my eyes couldn’t stop looking at the buttery silk and embellished bodice on her Oscar de la Renta gown. Before I even saw the back (don’t get me started on the train), I was in awe at the intricate sparkly fringe that extended down the column over nude mesh and the sophisticated pewter hue. The design, which took over 300 hours to make, boasts structure with the sharp strapless top and form-fitting shape, but has a soft aesthetic that makes this gown the perfect ensemble to round out awards season with.

