Cynthia Erivo ensured her debut Oscars red carpet would be one to remember.

After serving incredible back-to-back fashion moments — first at the Golden Globes, and again at the SAG Awards — Cynthia Erivo delivered yet again at the 2020 Academy Awards tonight.

The Harriet star, who is nominated both for Best Actress and Best Original Song, saved the best for last, turning heads in a white custom Atelier Versace one-shoulder bustier gown, featuring a crystal mesh bodice and front-slit detail revealing her white Stuart Weitzman platform heels. She accessorized with Piaget diamond rings and earrings, and mismatched blue and white nails.

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty

To finish, Erivo opted for a smoky eye and a nude lip.

Her Oscars gown caps off an awards season full of exuberant, showstopping style. On Jan. 19, Erivo brought a splash of color to the SAG Awards red carpet in a strapless custom Schiaparelli Couture ballgown with red bustier top and pink voluminous tiered skirt. She paired the bold look with Roberto Coin jewelry.

Image zoom John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

And kicking off the awards season at the 2020 Golden Globes, the actress stunned in a $3 million Bulgari sapphire pendant, teamed with a black-and-white custom hand-beaded, off-the-shoulder gown by Thom Browne.

On E! Live from the Red Carpet, she revealed to host Ryan Seacrest that her dress was “all hand-beaded and embroidered,” and that “[it] took 800 hours” to create.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Joker Leads Nominations with 11, Three Other Films Tie with 10

The Harriet star also told PEOPLE on the red carpet she chose to include peonies on the inside of her dress — which weighed about five pounds! — because they’re her favorite flower.

Image zoom Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

PEOPLE confirmed that Erivo’s necklace was made of one pear cabochon sapphire, one round diamond, 136 buff top sapphires, two marquise diamonds, 33 round diamonds and pavé-set diamonds.

Erivos’ stylist Jason Bolden shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the star on Instagram before she walked the red carpet.

“The New Hollywood!! Brave, Black & Beautiful 👊🏾 Thanks @thombrowneny for 800hrs Of Work & @bulgariofficial for 3million Dollar Necklace 👌🏾👊🏾 #JSNstyleteam,” he wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Erivo, who is the only acting nominee of color tonight, opened up to PEOPLE about portraying Harriet Tubman — and the tearjerking moment when her character finally becomes free.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Frozen 2 Snubbed by 2020 Oscars — and More Shockers

“There was a moment where Harriet makes the step into freedom, and the day was just as gloomy as you can believe. The sky was grey, it was raining, and we had so much to do that day that it just felt like it was impossible,” the actress recalled.

Image zoom Jason Bolden/Instagram

“We start shooting, and just as I make the step over, the clouds break, the sun comes out,” Erivo told PEOPLE. “So the sun in my face [in the movie] is the real sun in my face. You look around and everyone’s in tears. It felt like one of those moments where we knew that we weren’t doing it on our own.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.