Charlize Theron Brings Hollywood Glamour to Oscars 2020 in a Black Dior Haute Couture Gown

From covering her roots with a diamond bracelet to wearing vibrant hues like purple and neon green, Charlize Theron pulled out all the stops for her awards season red carpet wardrobe — and tonight’s Oscars look is one of her personal best.

The Bombshell actress, who earned a Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of Megyn Kelly in the Fox News drama, wore a one shoulder black Dior Haute Couture confection with a thigh-high slit up the left side. She accessorized the look with strappy stilettos and Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

Before the red carpet, the star’s stylist Leslie Fremar shared an up-close look at the gorgeous diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace she would be wearing.

“How can something be so beautiful? A night like tonight calls for one-of-a-kind natural diamonds — it’s no wonder these precious gems have been synonymous with Hollywood for decades,” Fremar said on Instagram of Theron’s jewels.

Theron works closely on her awards season ensembles with Fremar who tells PEOPLE that when choosing a dress for a major red carpet, “You want to be creative and interesting but balance it so people understand it.”

While Fremar describes the actress as “not very girly,” she says they still like to enhance her “feminine” side.

“She’s sexy so it’s really finding that balance of taking that youthful girlie playful out of it and making it feel mature,” says Fremar.

“She’s so statuesque that we really showcase that instead of hiding it. That’s why things are form-fitting and emphasize how tall and lean she is,” she adds.

To make sure Theron’s looks feel fresh and unexpected each time she hits the carpet, Fremar relies on the star’s hair and makeup pros (hairstylist Adir Abergel and makeup artist Kate Lee) as well.

“It’s a team effort. Hair and makeup plays a huge part in that in terms of how a look comes together. We’re really trying, as artists, to push the envelope each time,” Fremar says. “It’s intentional, we’re trying to do that. So hopefully we’re accomplishing that. It’s basically our runway show!”

Ultimately, Theron’s glam squad tries “to have fun with it” each time they get her red carpet ready. “So much work and time that people don’t know about go into making these dresses and we just feel so lucky that the best craftsman in the world are willing to do this for us,” Fremar says. “It’s really fun to dress her. She makes everything look good.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.