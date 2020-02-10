Camila Morrone Wore a Wedding Dress for First Oscars with Boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s girlfriend Camila Morrone may not be wearing white at the 2020 Oscars, but she’s definitely wearing a wedding dress.

The model, 22, made her Oscars debut on Sunday night — alongside boyfriend and Best Actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio, 45 — wearing a Carolina Herrera bridal dress that was re-imagined for the red carpet. Morrone’s stylist, Micah Schifman revealed to InStyle that the strapless light pink pleated ball gown, featuring a corset bodice was originally a white wedding dress from the label’s bridal collection.

Schifman and Morrone knew the Carolina Herrera dress silhouette was a perfect fit for the Oscars carpet, with Schifman citing style icon Princess Grace as their inspiration for the look. So they reached out to the Carolina Herrera design team to turn the design from aisle-ready to red carpet ready.

“We reached out and said ‘Hey, we love this gown…but we don’t need it for a wedding. If we could kind of shift it around, make some changes…And Wes [Gordon, the brand’s Creative Director], was super into it,” Schifman told the InStyle prior to the awards show on Sunday night. “So, we started with that silhouette and built the look around that.”

“We changed the color — it’s obviously not white, it’s more of a blush — and there’s exposed boning that you see through the lace that makes it a little more modern and not read super princess-y,” she added.

To continue the princess-effect Morrone was aiming for, she paired her blush gown with Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

DiCaprio complemented his girlfriend’s elegant ensemble in a midnight blue one-button peak lapel Giorgio Armani tuxedo and David Yurman 18-karat gold cufflinks.

Morrone made a red carpet appearance to support her leading man, who’s nominated for Best Actor for his part in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The model received her own acting buzz last year for her breakout role in the independent film Mickey and the Bear.

The duo, who has historically been private about their romance, made a major public appearance together in the front row of the Oscars, despite hitting the 2020 Oscars red carpet separately.

As Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter and more took the stage for the opening performance, cameras panned to the front row of A-listers, including DiCaprio and his girlfriend together side-by-side with ear-to-ear grins.

Morrone and DiCaprio were first spotted together at the end of 2017, and have kept quiet about their relationship, despite being out and about promoting their respective films (Morrone in Mickey and the Bear and DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone opened up about her and DiCaprio’s 23-year age gap for the first time.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Morrone told the outlet about dating DiCaprio.

Morrone added, “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

But she still understands why people are interested in her relationship with DiCaprio, saying, “I probably would be curious about it, too.”

Tonight, DiCaprio is up against Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Adam Driver (Marriage Story) Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) in the Best Actor category. DiCaprio’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star, Brad Pitt, won earlier in the evening for Best Supporting Actor. The film’s costume designers also nabbed a win for Best Production Design. It snagged other nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Sound Mixing and Sound Editing.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC