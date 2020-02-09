Billy Porter Arrives at the Oscars like a Fashion Phoenix in Golden Feather Top and Ball Skirt

One year after his Christian Siriano velvet tuxedo gown practically broke the Internet, Billy Porter is back walking the Oscars red carpet in another show-stopping look.

The Pose star and presenter stunned in a structured metallic top covered in golden feathers, plus a graphic-print full ball skirt and towering lace-up platform heels. He styled his hair in a sleek middle part and accessorized with a metallic gold clutch, bracelets and statement rings.

Most recently, he arrived at the 2020 Grammy Awards wearing a custom Baja East by Scott Studenberg blue jumpsuit design, embellished with layers of blue crystal fringe, a matching cropped jacket and a mechanical hat that moved to reveal his face with the touch of a button.

He paired the bold ensemble with Alexis Bittar jewelry, metallic silver nail polish, a diamond choker necklace and matching silver platform boots.

Speaking to E! News during the red carpet pre-show, Porter’s stylist Sam Ratelle explained the mechanical aspect of the hat. He also shared that it was actually inspired by Billie Eilish, who wore a bedazzled net bonnet (covering her face!) on the American Music Awards red carpet in November.

“Well, remember it really originated from the moment Billy had with Billie Eilish at the VMAs. She wore this beautiful Burberry hat, designer tissue and a bonnet with a beekeepers net,” Ratelle said. “[Porter] said, ‘I love that hat’ but he was like ‘there’s no way I’m covering my face’.”

“So I found these incredible hats designed by Scott Schubert from Baja East, and they have fringe coming down pretty much covering the face and they’re so dramatic,” he continued. “I said, ‘How can I make Billy wear this hat? Because I know he wants to see his face.’ I said, ‘Well they have to be mechanically opened.’”

Last year, Porter gave us one of the biggest style moments of the 2019 Oscars where he bucked black tux tradition (as did stars like Chadwick Boseman, Nicholas Hoult and Pharrell Williams).

“When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up,” Porter tweeted at the time of his custom ensemble, comprised of a velvet and satin tuxedo jacket and strapless ball gown. “Thanks Christian Siriano for your custom couture masterpiece.” He accented his look with dazzling jewelry and ruffled cuffs. And though the look was both intricate and impeccable, Siriano revealed on the E! preshow that they had less than a week to pull the whole thing together.

“Listen, we had no time. One week,” Siriano revealed. “I fit his stylist’s assistant in this dress because we had no time.” Fortunately, it didn’t need any alterations before Porter debuted it on the carpet. And Siriano wasn’t surprised at all to see what a major impact it made.

Several months after the now-iconic Oscars fashion moment, Porter told PEOPLE that “the whole fashion thing” came as a surprise because he doesn’t go out of his way to make a statement on the red carpet.

“I’m not trying to top myself and I don’t feel any pressure about that,” the Pose star said. “It’s interesting to me that that’s always the question and that we’re always in this space of who’s the best [dressed] and who’s the worst [dressed]. There is room and space for everything and everybody.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.