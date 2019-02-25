The Most Surprising Facts About the 2019 Oscars Dresses, Jewelry and More
From hidden messages to thoughtful design details, these are the tidbits you didn't see, but have to know, about the show-stopping looks on the Academy Awards red carpet
Zoë Kravitz Wore an 18k Gold Tiffany & Co. Bra to an Oscars Afterparty
Leave it to Zoë to make a bra top totally high-fashion. The actress turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party thanks to her Tiffany & Co. by Elsa Peretti mesh halter top that's made from 18k gold. (The silver version is currently available for $5,800.)
Billy Porter Didn't Have a Fitting Before Wearing His Tuxedo Ballgown on the Carpet
Christian Siriano created a custom tuxedo jacket and strapless ball gown for the Pose star in under a week and without meeting the performer for a fitting. "We had no time, we had one week," said Siriano, who instead fit the look on a stylist assistant.
Olivia Colman Put Detailed Thought into Choosing Her Oscars Dress Designer
The Best Actress winner has a high criteria for the brands that she aligns with on her red carpet looks. According to a New York Times interview, the brand should be family-owned, run by working mothers (she's a mom of three) and focused on efforts toward sustainability.
Colman and stylist Mary Fellowes, landed on Prada for her custom green gown with silk organza cape that took 12 artisans over 300 hours to embroider.
Sam Rockwell Paid Homage to His Dog Through His Accessories
Sam didn't just wear any old cufflinks - they were custom made to honor his dog, Sadie. Jeweler David Yurman worked with his stylist, Michael Fisher, to engrave an image of the dog and its name on each link.
Gemma Chan's Dress Came Straight Off the Valentino Haute Couture Runway
"We absolutely adored the show and loved that Pierpaolo Piccioli created such a diverse and inclusive show," Chan's stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray told PEOPLE about the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2019 collection. "He used a rainbow of colors, the pink was just so vibrant and joyful, we just fell in love with it immediately."
Rami Malek's Tux Was Inspired by David Bowie
"Rami was inspired by an old pic of David Bowie in a three-piece tux with that old school vest," stylist Ilaria Urbinati told PEOPLE. "He also wanted to be really, really timeless."
They worked with designer Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent on a custom look. "Three days before the Oscars, he tried it on and we made a bunch of adjustments to make it fit perfectly and then tried it one last time the day before the Oscars."
Regina King's Dress Paid Homage to Her Film, If Beale Street Could Talk
"I felt like this film is a film about the fabric of America, one of the threads in the fabric of America, and Oscar de la Renta is an American designer, so I thought it was appropriate," she said to E! Live from the Red Carpet about her custom creation from the iconic brand.
Lady Gaga's Necklace Was Last Worn by Audrey Hepburn
That magnificent yellow diamond by Tiffany & Co. totals 128.54 carats and was discovered in South Africa over 140 years ago by the brand's founder Charles Lewis Tiffany. The last time it was spotted on a celeb was in 1961 when Audrey Hepburn wore it in publicity photos for her film Breakfast at Tiffany's and Gaga was honored to be the next wearer of the iconic diamond.
"The history of the diamond resonated with her on many levels," her stylists Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout told PEOPLE. "Lady Gaga has always idolized Audrey and respected her immensely, so that connection in itself felt so serendipitous and perfect."
Glenn Close's Dress Weighed 50 Pounds
The nominee was glittering like an Oscars statue in her Carolina Herrera gold gown with long, sparkly cape thanks to the 3 million beads on the design that checks in at a whopping 50 pounds!
James Mcavoy Had Fellow Oscar Attendees Sign His Shirt
When the actor found a red Sharpie on the floor at the Oscars, he thought it would be fun to ask his fellow celebs to autograph his shirt, including Brie Larson, Amy Adams, Charlize Theron, Samuel L. Jackson and many more. Now, he's going to choose a charity and auction off his white button-down and give the proceeds to a worthy cause.
Angela Bassett's Beautiful Bold Choice
The Black Panther star lit up the red carpet in this fuchsia Reem Acra design. On why she wore this electric shade, her stylist Jennifer Austin tells PEOPLE the actress "comes alive in bright bold colors." Austin, who added a crystal-covered Judith Leiber clutch for extra dazzle, wanted this look to communicate the star's "fun youthful spirit with this sexy confident energy."
Bassett loved it, says the stylist. "She loved the exaggerated shoulder which is silhouette that we have never done before, and of course, the color," Austin tells PEOPLE. "What woman doesn't feel amazing in pink?"