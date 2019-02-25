The Best Actress winner has a high criteria for the brands that she aligns with on her red carpet looks. According to a New York Times interview, the brand should be family-owned, run by working mothers (she's a mom of three) and focused on efforts toward sustainability.

Colman and stylist Mary Fellowes, landed on Prada for her custom green gown with silk organza cape that took 12 artisans over 300 hours to embroider.