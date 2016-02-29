Oscars 2016 Best Dressed: Charlize Theron, Saoirse Ronan and More Stars Who Nabbed Our Votes

The Oscars are over (sigh), but the glam of the night will live on for years to come. From the standout gowns to the risky style moves to the stars who gave us Disney Princess vibes, 2016 was a big year on The Academy Awards red carpet. Below, we hare our favorite looks of the night. Don’t see your top pick? Be sure to cast your vote in the comments!

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: There was a collective gasp in the People newsroom when Charlize hit the carpet in this whiplash-inducing red Dior gown. Not only did the custom creation fit her body like a glove, but the color and the deep-V made the look a huge standout of the night. I’d say she looked a million bucks, but really, she looked over 3 million as she accessorized her dress with $3.7 million worth of Harry Winston jewels, including a 48.8-carat diamond pendant necklace that was so mesmerizing, she should never take it off.

Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director: Saoirse had sentimental reasons for choosing her emerald green gown, but I picked it as my favorite of the night simply because it was a showstopper from every angle. The color, the beading, the quirky mismatched Chopard earrings, the artfully mussed blowout — it all added up to a look I’m sure to love years from now.

Sharon Clott Kanter, Deputy Style Director: She was straight-up perfection at the Oscars. Her Armani Privé gown shimmered with stripes of Swarovski crystals that made it look like sapphires, amethysts and rubies covered her from head-to-toe — and, as if that wasn’t enough, her Bulgari necklace, with its hundreds of diamonds, truly made her shine. I love to see her all glammed-up because she always seems to glow from all angles, and this Oscars look proved her red carpet power once again.

Catherine Kast, Style Editor: Julianne Moore’s custom Chanel Haute Couture gown was inspired by a look worn by Kendall Jenner on the runway almost exactly a month ago, with a few epic tweaks: According to her stylist Leslie Fremar, some of the beads on Julianne’s dress are actually crystals covered in tulle, so the sparkle she gave off was ever-so-subtle. I just love the way the circular Chopard earrings play off the triangle cutouts on the neckline— the coordinating geometric vibe is modern without looking severe. Fremar gave us tons of behind-the-scenes deets on the look, so make sure to pick up the mag this week to get even more details!

Sarah Kinonen, Style & Beauty Editorial Assistant: While most of my colleagues in the PeopleStyle office weren’t big fans of Brie Larson’s custom royal blue Gucci gown, I’m claiming my stake on the low-cut creation because, well, I loved it. I thought the Oscar-winning actress totally wowed in the belted, ruffle design. And then she took the look a step further with her matching hair accessory and bold fuchsia lip.

Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor: Margot Robbie is, as Janis Ian in Mean Girls would say, a regulation hottie, so she could literally wear army pants and flip-flops and still look good. But in this glittering Tom Ford dress, it’s hard to imagine anyone being able to keep their eyes off her the whole night. That said, I will admit I wish she had done a leetle something special with her hair (a sleek low bun, perhaps?) to make the look truly transcendent.

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: I stuck by Alicia Vikander all award season, and I’m not turning my back on her now! Even though some may have less-than-complimentary things to say about the shortened, gathered hem on her custom Louis Vuitton gown, I loved every aspect of it. First, it’s because she told People that she “always wanted to be Belle from Beauty and the Beast,” and if you’re going to be a Disney Princess, when better than during your first Academy Award nomination (and win!)? And second, she keeps the accessorizing smart and simple … plus, there’s no one else on Earth who could pull off a “dusty yellow” hue like Alicia.

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: I should write a love poem about Wilde’s Valentino Haute Couture gown, because the look is the total package. I love that her dress is white and pleated. I love the deep plunging square neckline and the open back. And lastly I love that she paired it with a vintage Neil Lane pearl-and-diamond Edwardian choker.