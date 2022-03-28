Venus and Serena Williams Rock Gorgeous Plunging Gowns on 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Venus and Serena Williams serve as executive producers of King Richard, which is nominated for an impressive five awards at the 2022 Academy Awards

Venus and Serena Williams are the most stylish sisters in town!

The decorated tennis stars, who serve as executive producers on King Richard – which is nominated for a total of five awards at this year's show – looked absolutely gorgeous as they walked the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards.

Venus dazzled in a custom plunging Elie Saab gown with silver trim, accessorizing in matching silver cuffs and earrings, while Serena looked absolutely incredible in a custom plunging accordion-style pink Gucci gown with black floral detailing on the bust and shoulders, accessorizing with delicate black lace gloves.

The championship-winning athlete wore her hair in a full and high pony that showed off her gorgeous natural makeup, and added a pop of color with a bright red manicure.

Serena kept her glam sleek and simple, wearing her hair in a blunt blonde bob tucked behind her ears while rocking a shimmery cat eye, perfectly styled brows, and nude lips.

The Williams sisters have truly been bringing their style A-game to the 2022 award season.

In February, Venus, 41, looked like an absolute queen at the SAG Awards in a Dolce & Gabbana gown consisting of a silver bustier bodysuit with a high-slit, white draped sleeve and skirt. Stuart Weitzman heels, a Rodo clutch and Gismondi 1754 jewels completed the look, according to her Instagram, where she wrote "I really feel like a goddess atm ✨✨✨ ... Thank you to my glam team ahhhh!"

While Serena, 40, wasn't in attendance at the SAG Awards, the fashion designer and 23-time Grand Slam champion totally slayed her red carpet look while strutting her stuff at the Critics Choice Awards, donning a jaw-dropping floor-length metallic gown complete with a dramatic train.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in November last year, Serena opened up about being involved in King Richard, which stars Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton, telling the outlet, "When we heard that Will [Smith] wanted to do it, it was like, 'Oh my God this movie is going to be the real deal.' Whatever film he's in, it's the real deal. We got the sense of this is gonna be big, this is gonna be a serious film."

Continued Serena: "I love that it captured the innocence — the innocence we still hang on to, actually. It's kind of difficult for me to say, 'Oh, this film shows me.' Because me is Serena. Me is my sisters. And there's no me without her, and I could have never done what I've been able to achieve on the court without her because I was also watching her and learning."

King Richard is nominated for five awards on Sunday: Best Picture, Best Actor (Will Smith), Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song ("Be Alive," Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson, and Best Editing.