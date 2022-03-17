Oscar Isaac Repeats Iconic Kilt Look for Premiere of Marvel's Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac attended the Moon Knight premiere in a grey kilt this week, marking his second appearance in the item this week

Oscar Isaac's stylish kilt is becoming a wardrobe staple.

The 43-year-old actor stepped out at the premiere of Marvel's Moon Knight rocking a grey Thom Browne blazer, white button-up shirt, and sleek black tie.

He paired the look with a matching Thom Browne grey kilt was the same look that stole the show at the British Museum. Isaac, who stars as Marc Spector in the Disney+ series, completed his look -- styled by Michael Fisher -- with laced-up combat boots and black knee-high socks, one that featured three white stripes.

This isn't the first time Isaac has worn the head-turning item this week.

The star sported a similar grey kilt at the Berliner Ensemble theatre for a Moon Knight press junket. For that event, he styled the piece with a black leather jacket, graphic tee, dress socks, and black Oxford sneakers. Fisher also served as the stylist for the look.

In May, Isaac was first announced as the lead for the series, set to debut on March 30.

"'WE ARE MOONKNIGHT; - Oscar Isaac #MoonKnight," Marvel Studios tweeted, sharing a photo of the top half of Isaac's face in front of several Moon Knight comic pages.

The posters show Isaac's character flying around in front of both full and crescent moons.

Released in January, the first official trailer reveals Isaac transforming into the main character.

The clip introduces Grant, a museum gift shop employee plagued with blackouts and strange memories. He says has "a sleeping disorder" and "can't tell the difference between waking life and dreams."

One night in the museum, he discovers a hidden key and an old flip phone that's ringing. "Oh my god, you're alive!" the woman on the other end of the phone shouts. "What's wrong with you, Marc?"

Marc, it seems, is Marc Spector, a mercenary. According to Marvel's description, "Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

"There's chaos in you," notes the show's mysterious villain, rumored to be Dr. Arthur Harrow and played by Ethan Hawke.

"Embrace the chaos," he adds.