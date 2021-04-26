The Hottest Trends at the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

From sexy cutout gowns, to men in monochrome, these are the styles we saw again and again at this year's show

By Colleen Kratofil and Lauren Lieberman
April 25, 2021 11:11 PM

Skin-Baring Style

Credit: Getty (4)

Crop tops, cutouts and couture, oh my! Carey Mulligan (in Valentino Haute Couture), Zendaya (in Valentino), Vanessa Kirby (in Gucci) and Andra Day (in Vera Wang) gave their looks a sexy spin in their abs-baring bandeau-style tops.

Monochromatic Suits

Credit: Getty (4)

Men knocked it out of the park in these monochrome ensembles. Colman Domingo kept it focused on fuchsia in Atelier Versace, Leslie Odom Jr. shined in all-gold in Brioni, Daniel Kaluuya stuck to basics in black wearing Bottega Veneta, while Aldis Hodge wowed in white with Dolce & Gabbana.

Glitter and Gold

Credit: Getty (3)

Carey Mulligan (in Valentino Haute Couture), Leslie Odom Jr. (in Brioni) and Andra Day (in Vera Wang) showed up looking like the Oscar statue in their high-shine metallic looks. 

Whimsical Clutches

Credit: Getty (3)

What's more fun than looking at high-fashion gowns? Accessories that take the whole look up a notch. Angela Bassett puckered up with her Judith Leiber lip clutch, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm screenwriter Erica Rivinoja carried a shrimp-shaped purse, and Best Original Song nominee Celeste brought some love to the carpet with her heart-shaped accessory.

White Out

Credit: Getty (5)

Whether they chose a gown, jumpsuit or tuxedo, Jena Friedman, Tiara Thomas (in Jovana Louis), Maria Bakalova (in Louis Vuitton), Diane Warren (in Valentino) and Viola Davis (in Alexander McQueen) were on the same wavelength with their all-white ensembles.

Statement Necklaces

Credit: Getty (3)

These stars teamed their high-fashion looks with a high carat count thanks to their jaw-dropping jewels. Tiara Thomas' plunging Jovana Louis jumpsuit kept the focus on her H.Dayan & Co. lariat necklace, Vanessa Kirby went with a "back-lace" with her Cartier High Jewelry piece, while Zendaya matched her Bulgari yellow diamond necklace to her sunny gown.

Red Alert

Credit: Getty (4)

Amanda Seyfried (in Giorgio Armani Privé), Olivia Colman (in Dior Haute Couture), Reese Witherspoon (in Dior) and Angela Bassett (in Alberta Ferretti) brought the heat when they walked the carpet in their sizzling scarlet gowns.

