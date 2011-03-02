Oscar 2011 DIY Beauty
ANNE HATHAWAY'S HAIR
Matching the vintage Valentino Haute Couture dress with an equally regal bun, Frederic Fekkai’s Adir Abergel used the brand’s products to keep the look softly bohemian.
Four Easy Steps
1: Create a center part and apply Advanced Full Blown Volume Styling Whip to damp hair.
2: Blow dry with a round brush.
3: Pull hair into a low, loose ponytail at nape before twisting and pinning into a loose knot.
4: Frame face with wisps and set with Coiff Sheer Hold Hairspray.
MICHELLE WILLIAMS'S MAKEUP
The Best Actress ‘s Chanel makeup look complemented her “ethereal and sparkling” gown by the design house, says artist Jeanine Lobell.
Four Easy Steps
1: Set Vitalumière Aqua Ultra Light Skin Perfecting Makeup in B10 with Poudre Universelle Natural Finish Pressed Pressed Powder in Translucent 1.
2: Dust lids with silvery grays in the Quadra Eyeshadow palette Smoky Eyes, lining with the darkest matte shade. Add false lashes and Inimitible Waterproof Mascara in Noir.
3: Create a soft glow with Blush Duo Tweed Effect in peachy Pink Tweed.
4: Mix Rouge Coco Lip Colour in coral-pink Rose Dentelle with a touch of Vitalumière Aqua foundation.
GWYNETH PALTROW'S HAIR
“[Gwyneth’s] sophistication comes from within – a look shouldn’t overshadow that,” says John Frieda’s Harry Josh, who kept the Oscar ‘s hair understated.
Four Easy Steps
1: Spray damp hair with John Frieda Frizz-Ease 3-Day Straight.
2: Blow hair straight in sections with a round Mason Pearson brush.
3: Go over each section with a comb and a flat iron.
4: Part hair on the side and comb down stray hairs and fly-aways with the wand of John Frieda’s Full Repair Flyaway Tamer.
AMY ADAMS'S MAKEUP
Makeup artist Molly Stern gave the best supporting actress an “old Hollywood disco” look using Nars products.
Four Easy Steps
1: Shade and line lids with the Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in pale gold Hollywoodland.
2: Add rich purple-blue hues with the Eyeshadow Duo in Bateau Ivre.
3: Give cheeks a naturally flushed glow with sheer peach Sex Appeal blush.
4: Brighten lips with Velvet Gloss Lip Pencil in rich raspberry Baroque.
HAILEE STEINFELD'S HAIR
“I wanted to create a hairstyle that was a cross between Audrey Hepburn and a ballerina,” says Suave Professionals hairstylist Jenny Cho who achieved the look with the brand’s budget-friendly products – and 10-carat diamond Fred Leighton headband!
Four Easy Steps
1: Layer Heat Protection Spray and Sleek Anti-Frizz Cream to damp hair and blow out.
2: Use a brush to smooth hair into a high ponytail, split into two sections and spray with Touchable Finish Lightweight Hold Hairspray.
3: Knot sections together as if tying a bow. Keep knotting until hair runs out, and secure with U-shaped pins.
4: Brush flyawys back with a toothbrush sprayed with Vibrant Shine Spray hairspray before slipping on a glittery headband.
SCARLETT JOHANSSON'S MAKEUP
For the of Dolce&Gabbana The Makeup, Gianpaolo Ceciliato used the line’s products to play up the night’s drama.
Four Easy Steps
1: Create glowing skin with The Illuminator powder in pale Eva.
2: For dramatic gold smoky eyes, combine the Smooth Eye Color Quad in warm earth-toned Stromboli with The Eyeliner in Gold.
3: Add The Mascara in Black for defined lashes.
4: Use The Lipgloss in bright pink Candy for a glossy, rosy lip.
JENNIFER LAWRENCE'S HAIR
Dove hairstylist Mark Townsend used the brand’s products to complement the Oscar nominee’s sleek Calvin Klein gown with award-worthy volume.
Four Easy Steps
1: Add Nourishing Oil Care Serum to damp hair before blowing out in sections with a round brush.
2: Apply a drop of styling gel and set it in hot rollers for 15-35 mins to set before removing and applying Nourishing Oil Care Leave-in Smoothing Cream through hair.
3: Spray Flexible Hold Aerosol Hairspray with Natural Movement onto a flat, natural bristle brush and run through hair.
4: Mist ends only with Dove Heat Defense Therapy Mist and shape with a 2-in. curling iron.
CATE BLANCHETT'S MAKEUP
The actress’s added an icy accent to her lavender Givenchy gown with a makeup look created by Robin Fredriksz.
Four Easy Steps
1: Prep skin with SK-II Facial Treatment Essence and Mask.
2: Perfect tone with Lancôme Teint Miracle Lit-from-Within foundation and Blush Subtil in taupe Miel Glace.
3: Use Lancôme Color Design Eye Shadow in neutral Latte and gray Volcano on the lid, before lining with icy gray Ciel du Soir and sweeping on Définicils Precious Cells Mascara in black.
4: Keep pout simple with Lancôme Color Design Lipcolor in Pale Lip.
HILARY SWANK'S HAIR
Hilary’s hair shined just as brightly as her Gucci Première gown thanks to stylist Robert Vetica, who created a chic chignon with Moroccanoil products.
Four Easy Steps
1: Add Treatment to hair and blow dry.
2: Create waves with a curling iron on small sections of hair throughout.
3: Backcomb crown and spray with Luminous Hairspray before pulling into a loose ponytail at the base of the crown.
4: Separate ponytail into three parts, spraying each and interweaving into an off-center chignon secured with hairpins and set with Glimmer Shine Spray.
HALLE BERRY'S MAKEUP
Makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua was inspired by the “lightness and shimmer” of the nude Marchesa gown.
Four Easy Steps
1: Create skin’s perfect match by mixing Chanel Mat Lumière Matte Fluid Makeup in Honey, Walnut and Chestnut shades.
2: Define eyes with Revlon Luxurious Smoky Eye Pencil in Brown Smoky and Revlon Custom Eyes Mascara in Black.
3: Continue the warm look with Chanel Powder Blush in glowing peach Horizon.
4: Line lips with Chanel Precision Lip Definer in peach Pêche, then add Chanel Glossimer in Petit Pêche.
MELISSA LEO'S HAIR
The Oscar victor strolled the red carpet with a sophisticated but carefree updo created by hairstylist Creighton Bowman with Leonor Greyl products.
Four Easy Steps
1: Apply Lait Luminescence Bi-Phase Detangling Milk and Condition Naturelle Heat Protecting Styling Spray to towel-dried hair.
2: Blow-dry hair with a medium-sized round brush, curling up at the ends before taming fly-aways with Serum de Soie Sublimateur serum.
3: Create a section from ear to ear across the back of head and pull hair into a high, tight ponytail and then wrap into a high chignon secured with hairpins and Voluforme spray.
4: Finish by teasing out select pieces around face.