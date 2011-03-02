The Best Actress ‘s Chanel makeup look complemented her “ethereal and sparkling” gown by the design house, says artist Jeanine Lobell.

Four Easy Steps

1: Set Vitalumière Aqua Ultra Light Skin Perfecting Makeup in B10 with Poudre Universelle Natural Finish Pressed Pressed Powder in Translucent 1.

2: Dust lids with silvery grays in the Quadra Eyeshadow palette Smoky Eyes, lining with the darkest matte shade. Add false lashes and Inimitible Waterproof Mascara in Noir.

3: Create a soft glow with Blush Duo Tweed Effect in peachy Pink Tweed.

4: Mix Rouge Coco Lip Colour in coral-pink Rose Dentelle with a touch of Vitalumière Aqua foundation.