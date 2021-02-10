You’d Never Know This Best-Selling Hooded Jacket Has a Built-In Heater

During the coldest days of winter, even your heaviest jacket may not be enough to keep you warm outside. But since outdoor activities are pretty much our lifeline for social interactions these days, you shouldn't let the temperature keep you from leaving the house. That's why we recommend investing in this hooded jacket with three built-in heating elements.
Just by looking at this slim-fit jacket, you'd never know that it has two heat zones on the front and one on the back. The heating technology is powered by a rechargeable battery pack, and when you're not charging the jacket, you can use the cord to charge your phone or other devices. You can even switch between low, medium, and high heat levels by pressing the button on the front left of the jacket.
The jacket comes in black, purple, and a combination of the two colors, each with a detachable hood and three zippered pockets. It's made with a softshell exterior and a breathable interior lining. And the best part is that it's machine washable, so you can easily clean off any snow or dirt that sticks to it.
With over 2,800 five-star ratings, this best-selling heated jacket is a favorite among Amazon shoppers. "I absolutely love this coat," one reviewer wrote. "I've always been cold unless I wear a puffy winter coat that is bulky at best. This fits more like a medium weight, but with the warmers turned on, you're toasty and comfortable. Couldn't ask for anything better!"
A second shopper chimed in: "Working from home during a global pandemic, I need to get out of the house, but on cold days it's not really what I want to do. This coat has definitely made it easier to step outside and get some fresh air!"
Rather than layering on tons of bulky layers, opt for this heated coat that will keep you extremely warm. Shop the Ororo Heated Jacket starting at $140 from Amazon below.
