Oprah’s Favorite Amazon Jacket Brand Launched New Styles for Spring — and They're on Sale

This classic, double-breasted trench coat is made from 100 percent polyester and comes in three colors: black, olive green, and khaki. The fully lined jacket has a lapel-style collar, a detachable belt with a plastic tortoise buckle, matching wristbands with the same buckles, and a decorative fabric flap on the back.

"The material on the coat is lightweight, a beautiful color, and so expensive looking," one reviewer wrote. "[It] looks like the designer one we all know, yet you now have one, in my opinion, that rivals theirs."

