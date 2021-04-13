Oprah’s Favorite Amazon Jacket Brand Launched New Styles for Spring — and They're on Sale

Profile Menu
Ever since the Orolay "Amazon coat" took the internet by storm a few years ago, major celebs like Lucy Hale, Emma Stone, and even Oprah have hopped on the viral trend. But now that we're past parka season, the brand has blessed us with tons of spring-ready trench coats for no more than $90.
From a double-breasted, lapel style trench to an elevated windbreaker with a drawstring belt, Orolay's collection is full of spring jackets for all different occasions. And as long as you're an Amazon Prime member (or sign up for a free trial), you can have a new jacket on your doorstep in just two days.
Aside from the cute and functional styles, the best part is that all of the pieces are on sale, with prices starting at $76, when you apply the coupon at checkout. Keep scrolling to check out the new Orolay jackets on Amazon.
This classic, double-breasted trench coat is made from 100 percent polyester and comes in three colors: black, olive green, and khaki. The fully lined jacket has a lapel-style collar, a detachable belt with a plastic tortoise buckle, matching wristbands with the same buckles, and a decorative fabric flap on the back.
"The material on the coat is lightweight, a beautiful color, and so expensive looking," one reviewer wrote. "[It] looks like the designer one we all know, yet you now have one, in my opinion, that rivals theirs."
Buy It! 3/4 Length Double-Breasted Trench Coat Lapel Jacket with Belt, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Another double-breasted option, this trench coat is made from a wrinkle-resistant polyester material. Available in five colors, it has five buttons on either side and includes a detachable belt with a buckle that matches the buttons. Plus, the jacket has two side pockets and buttoned cuffs around the wrists.
Buy It! Midi Length Double-Breasted Trench Coat with Belt, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
A simple single-breasted trench coat, this jacket comes in three neutral colors and is made from water-resistant polyester. It has two side pockets and wristbands with button closures as well as a "storm shield" — a piece of extra fabric on the back — to keep you warm and protected from heavy wind.
Buy It! Midi Length Single-Breasted Trench Coat, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for a more casual option, consider this long, hooded windbreaker with an adjustable drawstring around the waist. You can choose from four colors, each of which has a nylon and spandex outer shell with a polyester lining. The coat has both a zipper and buttons up the front to keep you dry in the rain, plus an adjustable hood and a zippered pocket on the left arm.
"This coat is fantastic," one reviewer wrote. "It is as functional as it is adorable. The weight is cool-weather perfect. Love the updated twist on a trench coat — can be dressed up or down."
Buy It! Long Hooded Windbreaker Jacket with Drawstring Belt, $88.19 with coupon (orig. $97.99); amazon.com
An even simpler version of the long windbreaker, this jacket is made from a water-resistant, cotton-like fabric and comes in two colors. It has a stand collar, an adjustable hood, two zippered side pockets, and a high-low hemline that shoppers say makes it "stylish and functional." One customer said the coat is "loose enough to wear comfortably over a sweater without looking baggy or oversized."
Buy It! Long Hooded Windbreaker Jacket, $80.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
For an everyday sporty vibe, consider this lightweight hooded jacket with UPF 40 to protect you from the sun. Available in two colors — white and pastel green — it’s made from waterproof nylon with a polyester lining. The jacket has adjustable drawstrings around the waist and the hood, two zippered side pockets, and mesh panels on the inside for added breathability.
Buy It! Long Sun-Protective Lightweight Hooded Jacket, $75.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com