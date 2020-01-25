The Viral Amazon Coat Now Comes In a Long Version That's Basically a Stylish Sleeping Bag

Amazon

If you, like the rest of the world, are obsessed with the viral Amazon coat, make room in your closets: We just discovered the popular jacket has a big sister. Meet the Orolay Maxi Coat.

The down puffer is basically a longer version of the original Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, hitting right around mid-calf, but what makes this long Orolay puffer so unique and stylish is its irregular hem that creates an unexpected silhouette. Its outer shell is made of a similar wind-resistant and waterproof polyester material and is lined with white duck down that insulates your body. The jacket features a windproof collar and hood for maximum warmth and two zipper-closure side pockets big enough to hold your smartphone and keys.

Despite its extra length, the Orolay Maxi Coat is actually cheaper than the brand’s best-known coat at just $120, and it comes in black, beige, navy, and green. While not nearly as popular as its viral sister, it has received an impressive 4.4-star rating from hundreds of shoppers who have left the down jacket beaming reviews. Many have called it “flattering and warm,” and some even jokingly referred to it as a stylish sleeping bag.

Buy It! Orolay Women’s Puffer Down Coat Winter Maxi Jacket with Hood, $119.99; amazon.com

“This jacket is amazing. I took it with me to Michigan in January, wore a tiny dress under it, and I was so warm,” one customer wrote. “I walk my dogs in this jacket and I normally have my capri leggings and tank top on. I’m perfectly fine and so nice and warm.”

“This is the BEST COAT! It is an impenetrable force field of warmth,” another shopper wrote. “There are times where it is too warm, but I love it. I get compliments nonstop and people always ask where I got this coat. Also, super great deal on the price. Everyone should have this super warm coat!”

The Orolay brand has amassed an expansive list of followers, including Oprah Winfrey, (she declared the viral coat one of her Favorite Things this past holiday season) and influencers Arielle Charnas and Rachel Parcell. But it’s not just A-listers who are very loyal to the outerwear company.

“This is my second Orolay coat and I’ve loved them both,” a repeat shopper said. “The one caveat I have with both of the coats I’ve ordered is that, if anything, they may actually keep me too warm? But, if you run cold or live in a cold environment, the coat is perfect. I love the inset cut on the bottom.”

With freezing temperatures here for a few more months, you’re going to need a longer puffer to keep you extra warm. Now’s the perfect time to add the Orolay Maxi Coat to your Amazon cart.

