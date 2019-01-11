Arielle Charnas of Something Navy Is Obsessed With This Winter Jacket — And It's Taking Over the Internet

This winter’s most sought-after coat is cozy, warm, and incredibly affordable, and not surprisingly, it just got a very stylish stamp of approval from one of the most influential fashion bloggers on the internet.

After being touted as the coat for Upper East Siders by New York Magazine, the insanely popular $120 Orolay jacket went viral and now it has yet another fan. Something Navy blogger Arielle Charnas recently gave the cheap coat her endorsement when she confessed her love for the piece on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The designer sported her very own Orolay around New York City this week and gave fans the story behind its discovery. “A girl in my building was wearing it and I was obsessed, so I asked her where she got it,” Arielle told followers in an Instagram story. “It’s the cutest, coziest, warmest coat. I love it so much.”

And Arielle isn’t the only one giving the piece of outerwear a rave review. “It’s a great jacket for the price that looks way more expensive than it is,” one reviewer wrote.

Amazon

Buy It! Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $119.99; amazon.com

“I really love this coat. It’s extremely warm. It’s super comfortable and everyone loves it. The pockets are a godsend,” another chimed in. “It’s an excellent coat, especially for this bomb price. I highly recommend.”

The best-selling comfy coat comes in five versatile hues — green, black, beige, grey, and navy blue — all of which feature bold black zippers and tassels. The puffer is dense and warm without being too bulky thanks to its sharp lines. Plus, you can expand the jacket to make room for extra layers thanks to its side zippers at the hips. With all of its fashionable and neat features, it’s no wonder its racked up more than 3,600 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Though not all of the colors come with complimentary shipping, several quality for Prime’s free and fast delivery, meaning you can get yours in no time if you order it asap. Looks like you (and Arielle Charnas!) just found your new go-to piece.