Orlando Bloom's Morse Code Tattoo Is Spelled Wrong — and It's His Son's Name

Orlando Bloom shares 9-year-old son Flynn Christopher with ex-wife Miranda Kerr

By Robyn Merrett
February 13, 2020 10:45 PM

Orlando Bloom is showing off a sweet new tattoo in honor of his son Flynn — however, there’s just one problem: his name is spelled wrong.

Bloom, 43, announced the ink on Instagram Thursday with a black-and-white photo that shows him holding up his forearm to reveal a series of black numbers atop a text in morse code. He also included a shot of him smiling with tattoo artist, who goes by @balazsbercsenyi.

“New #tattoo can you guess who?” Bloom wrote, prompting fans to guess that the tattoo was a tribute to his 9-year-old son, whom he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“It’s Flynn in MORSE CODE and his dob and time,” Bloom told a fan, Entertainment Tonight reported.

That’s when fans explained that the tattoo had an error.

“If the Morse code is supposed to spell out Flynn then there is a mistake,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “I’m sorry but that tattoo most definitely says ‘Frynn.'”

“It’s a lovely idea and a beautiful tattoo. But if it is indeed morse code, I think it says ‘Frynn,’ not ‘Flynn.'”

The tattoo artist later posted the ink and acknowledged the mistake.

“A beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son and yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed :)” the artist shared.

Kerr and Bloom welcomed Flynn in January of 2011. The pair tied the knot in 2010 and split in 2013.

Kerr is now married to Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel. The couple welcomed a son named Hart in 2018. Kerr and Spiegel had a second child — a baby named Myles in October.

Bloom has also moved on and is engaged to Katy Perry.

In January, Perry shared a sweet tribute to her husband-to-be in honor of his 43rd birthday.

“Many people wonder how the pyramids were actually built… but me, I am in constant awe and wonder of how such a loving/kind/compassionate/supportive/talented/deeply spiritual/did I mention incredibly good looking/James Bond of a human being can actually exist in the flesh!” Perry wrote, sharing a series of photos of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor standing in front of The Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

“There’s a reason why all animals and children run straight into his arms… It’s his heart, so pure,” the Grammy-nominated artist, 35, added. “I love you Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom. Happiest 43rd year. ♥️🎂♠️.”

Orlando Bloom
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

The Carnival Row actor responded to his lady love’s post with a sweet message of his own. “Ready to climb all them pyramids and mountains with you ❤️,” he wrote.

The couple were first romantically linked in January 2016 and have had an on-off relationship that eventually led to their engagement in February 2019
