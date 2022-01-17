Orlando Bloom Reacts to Katy Perry's Sexy Topless Photo – See His Hilarious Response

Orlando Bloom is trolling fiancée Katy Perry – and their flirty exchange has fans laughing.

On Thursday, Perry shared a provocative "photo dump" with fans, giving a behind-the-scenes look at her newly released music video for "When I'm Gone." The Instagram gallery featured a topless image of the pop superstar, 37, along with a series of glam selfies and even a shoutout to her glam squad.

"Let it burn baby," she captioned the post.

Bloom made sure to leave a funny comment for his longtime love, writing, "Babe plz can we get some more hazelnut milk we're running low," as first noticed by Comments by Celebs.

Perry is performing in her Las Vegas residency "Play" at Resorts World through March, and both Bloom and the couple's young daughter, Daisy Dove, have been on hand to show support.

"Daisy's with me all the time and she loves seeing mama get ready and turn into the character," she recently told PEOPLE. "And I get to give bath time between 6:00 and 7:00. It's a great routine. I thrive on routine."

In the eye-popping, campy show, Perry performs alongside massive, colorful visuals, including a pink and yellow checkerboard stage, a colossal rubber duck and a larger-than-life toilet and plunger. And her over-the-top, avant-garde wardrobe features some of her most colorful outfits yet.

Perry and Bloom celebrated the start of 2022 together at a Playland-themed New Year's Eve party at Resorts World in Las Vegas — home to her new Las Vegas residency Play.

"We like to #PLAY🍄 hard / party hard 💁🏻‍♀️," Perry wrote alongside a gallery of Instagram photos.

In the photos, Perry leaned in to kiss her actor fiancé, 45, who sweetly sported a lipstick mark on his cheek.

