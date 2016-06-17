See Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba and the rest of the stylish cast on the red carpet

Orange Is the New Black Season 4 Premiere Style: Spoiler, No One Wore Orange

If there’s one hue you rarely see worn at an Orange Is the New Black party, it’s orange. Shocked? Don’t be. It makes sense — it’s too on-the-nose, too potentially corny and too much of an open call for fashion puns. Therefore, for last night’s season four premiere at the SVA Theater in New York City, the stars wore a mix of looks, from bold reds to cool jumpsuits to pops of champagne sparkle.

At the premiere, many of the show’s stars proved that black, indeed, is actually still the new black, including Diane Guerrero (in Alexis) and Jackie Cruz (in DKNY). Taylor Schilling also opted for a one-shoulder black Osman look with a statement neckline. “I never feel like I’m in the cool kids club with clothes, so I just put on what I like,” Schilling once told PEOPLE. And when it comes to wearing orange, it’s not high on her list. When asked if she would wear the citrus-y hue to the 2014 Emmys, she said absolutely not. Her exact words? “Someone would have the right to throw eggs at me if I wore orange.” Ouch.

Shades of blue were also popular, including Alysia Reiner’s two-piece look and Laura Prepon’s Nha Khanh tea-length number and Forevermark Diamonds. Natasha Lyonne chose a statement navy with her Opening Ceremony dress featuring an extremely oversize ruffle, as well as accessories by Annie Costello Brown and Another Feather and Olgana Paris heels. She Instagrammed a shot of her ruffles and wrote, “thanks @openingceremony.”

It’s also worth noting nude and champagne looks turned heads, with Selenis Leyva’s fringe Nicole Miller number and Karina Ortiz’s Jovani mini. Laverne Cox chose a top and bottom by Laquan Smith, and if the fabric of the top looks familiar, it’s because Serena Williams wore it as a slip dress earlier this week.

Red dominated, not only for Red (Kate Mulgrew) but also for Dascha Polanco (in Jovani), Jessica Pimentel (in KLS Kimora Lee Simmons) and Yael Stone (in Dion Lee).

Meanwhile, Samira Wiley (in Milly) and Laura Gomez (in Veronica Beard) made a case for pants, in a jumpsuit and two-piece suit, respectively…

…and Uzo Aduba’s white Elizabeth Kennedy structured sheath was one of our favorites of the night.

But, where’s Taystee, a.k.a. Danielle Brooks? The actress is currently starring in The Color Purple on Broadway, and therefore did not attend the red carpet event. However, she was ready for the after-party, posting an Instagram in a white dress captioned, “You want me or nah?”

Isn’t the answer always yes?

Which look did you like best? Tell us in the comments below!