The Stylish Amazon Find That Oprah Loves for Holiday Gifting Is Now on Sale for $32

Oprah wants to help you with your holiday shopping, and she's already found tons of great gifts.

Oprah's Favorite Things, her annual list of the year's best gifts, includes all kinds of neat ideas for friends and family — and dozens of them are under $50, including JW Pei's Aylin crossbody bag. And thanks to this Amazon Cyber Week deal, shoppers can get it on sale for $32.

The bag features a clever two-in-one design with a cell phone holder on one side and a wallet on the other. It comes in an elegant vegan leather croc-like material as well as a more casual canvas material. Many of the colors have already sold out, but gorgeous shades of green and yellow are still available. And each one is made with gold hardware and offers a convenient magnetic flap to keep your items tucked away.

It's one of the few fashion finds that Oprah included in her list this year, making it a great gift for the most stylish person you know. Its functionality also makes it ideal for folks who like to travel, those that go to concerts often, or anyone who uses their phone a lot.

"Have someone on your list whose cell is always attached to their hip? This crossbody makes life easier," Oprah wrote in her gift guide at OprahDaily.com. "It fits most phones, has slots for credit cards, and comes in cheery colors."

Amazon reviewers have also raved about the accessory, calling it "fun and durable," "great quality for the price," and "chic." One owner shared that it was perfect for a day at one of Disney's parks while another wrote that it's the perfect (more stylish) alternative to a fanny pack.

And it's now clear that Oprah appreciates a crossbody considering another under-$50 style made her annual list last year. The Kelsey crossbody from K. Carroll is a slightly bigger, but equally convenient option for those who want a little more room for additional items, like chapstick, keys, and hand sanitizer. It's also made of vegan leather, and it's just $45.

For those who find that under-$50 price point appealing, there's even more to consider for your holiday shopping. Foodies and home cooks will love using FinaMill Pepper Mill Spice Grinder to add fresh flavor to dishes and the holiday host is sure to enjoy Oprah's favorite Christmas-scented candle from Snif. And we can't think of anyone who wouldn't appreciate receiving a pair of warm, cozy bootie slippers like the ones from Dearfoams. They're perfect for wearing around the house during the winter months.

Oprah's Favorite Things Under $50

Oprah selected all kinds of thoughtful and unique gifts for this holiday season. Wrap up your shopping with some of her favorite under-$50 finds below, or shop her complete curation at Amazon. You still have time to order them before the holidays, but some are likely to sell out before then and Cyber Weeks deals will be over soon.

