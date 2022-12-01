The Stylish Amazon Find That Oprah Loves for Holiday Gifting Is Now on Sale for $32

Some colors have already sold out, so this Cyber Week deal won’t last long

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Jessica Leigh Mattern is a shopping reporter and commerce editor at the Dotdash Meredith Corporation where she specializes in all things Amazon. She's covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. And currently, she covers shopping news for People.com and selects the best products to highlight through weekly shopping newsletters. She completed her master's in Magazines, Newspapers, and Online Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University and studied Fashion Design and Merchandising at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Oprah Loved Amazon Gifts
Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Oprah wants to help you with your holiday shopping, and she's already found tons of great gifts.

Oprah's Favorite Things, her annual list of the year's best gifts, includes all kinds of neat ideas for friends and family — and dozens of them are under $50, including JW Pei's Aylin crossbody bag. And thanks to this Amazon Cyber Week deal, shoppers can get it on sale for $32.

JW Pei Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag
Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Aylin Cell Phone Crossbody Bag, $31.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

The bag features a clever two-in-one design with a cell phone holder on one side and a wallet on the other. It comes in an elegant vegan leather croc-like material as well as a more casual canvas material. Many of the colors have already sold out, but gorgeous shades of green and yellow are still available. And each one is made with gold hardware and offers a convenient magnetic flap to keep your items tucked away.

It's one of the few fashion finds that Oprah included in her list this year, making it a great gift for the most stylish person you know. Its functionality also makes it ideal for folks who like to travel, those that go to concerts often, or anyone who uses their phone a lot.

"Have someone on your list whose cell is always attached to their hip? This crossbody makes life easier," Oprah wrote in her gift guide at OprahDaily.com. "It fits most phones, has slots for credit cards, and comes in cheery colors."

Amazon reviewers have also raved about the accessory, calling it "fun and durable," "great quality for the price," and "chic." One owner shared that it was perfect for a day at one of Disney's parks while another wrote that it's the perfect (more stylish) alternative to a fanny pack.

And it's now clear that Oprah appreciates a crossbody considering another under-$50 style made her annual list last year. The Kelsey crossbody from K. Carroll is a slightly bigger, but equally convenient option for those who want a little more room for additional items, like chapstick, keys, and hand sanitizer. It's also made of vegan leather, and it's just $45.

Oprah-Loved Crossbody Bag Sale
Amazon

Buy It! K. Carroll Kelsey Crossbody Handbag, $45; amazon.com

For those who find that under-$50 price point appealing, there's even more to consider for your holiday shopping. Foodies and home cooks will love using FinaMill Pepper Mill Spice Grinder to add fresh flavor to dishes and the holiday host is sure to enjoy Oprah's favorite Christmas-scented candle from Snif. And we can't think of anyone who wouldn't appreciate receiving a pair of warm, cozy bootie slippers like the ones from Dearfoams. They're perfect for wearing around the house during the winter months.

Oprah's Favorite Things Under $50

Oprah selected all kinds of thoughtful and unique gifts for this holiday season. Wrap up your shopping with some of her favorite under-$50 finds below, or shop her complete curation at Amazon. You still have time to order them before the holidays, but some are likely to sell out before then and Cyber Weeks deals will be over soon.

Oprah's Favorite Slippers
Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Adult Warm Up Bootie Slipper, $34.50; amazon.com

Garden tools

Buy It! Santa Barbara Design Studio Garden Tool Set, $28; amazon.com

Tote

Buy It! K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote, $48; amazon.com

Journal

Buy It! Oprah's The Life You Want Journal, $29.95; amazon.com

Laura Geller palette

Buy It! Laura Geller New York Makeup Party in a Palette, $39; amazon.com

Pepper mill

Buy It! FinaMill Pepper Mill Spice Grinder, $44.99; amazon.com

What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday
Amazon

Buy It! Snif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle, $35.20 (orig. $44); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Hanes ComfortSoft EcoSmart Women's Open Bottom Leg Fleece Sweatpants
Cyber Week Deal! These Customer-Favorite Hanes Sweatpants Are on Sale for Up to 45% Off
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Does It All' — and It's 75% Off Today
Le Creuset dutch oven sale tout
Found: Le Creuset Dutch Ovens That Are Still on Sale During Cyber Week — Up to 47% Off
Related Articles
Oprah’s Favorite Things
13 of Oprah's Favorite Things That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon This Cyber Monday
JW PEI Handbag Roundup
My Go-To Purse Is from This Affordable Celeb-Worn Brand, and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Early Amazon Editor BF Picks Holiday Gifts Roundup
I Find the Best Deals on Amazon for a Living —  Here Are 7 Holiday Gifts I'm Shopping Before Black Friday
What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday
10 Most Popular Cyber Monday Deals, According to PEOPLE Readers
Last Minute Cyber Monday Deals Roundup
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Ends Soon! Add These 136 Last-Minute Deals to Your Cart Before It's Too Late
30 Best Last-Minute Cyber Monday Fashion and Clothing Deals Tout
30 Best Last-Minute Cyber Monday Fashion and Clothing Deals
Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup
24 Black Friday Deals on Gifts Worth Putting Under the Tree, from Fluffy Slippers to Spanx Loungewear
amazon fashion deals under 50 dollars cyber monday tout
Need a Winter Wardrobe Refresh? These Sweaters, Jackets, and Boots Are All on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon
oprahs fave candle
Oprah Says This Christmas Tree Candle Will 'Fill the House with Cheer' — and It's 20% Off Right Now
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Better Than Black Friday — and We Found the 430 Best Deals
amazon
15 On-Sale Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Adding to Their Carts Ahead of Black Friday — Starting at $8
Amazon Cyber Monday Roundup
The 116 Best Cyber Week Deals at Amazon, Including Markdowns on Apple, Bissell, Nespresso, and Yeti
Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Scented
Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Candle 'Smells Exactly Like Christmas Cookies' — and It's Still on Sale
People Tested Deals Roundup Cyber Monday Tout
The 38 Best Cyber Monday Deals on PEOPLE Tested Products Won't Last Long
Kristin Cavallari x Amazon Small Business Gift Guide
According to Kristin Cavallari, These Are The Top 15 Finds from Amazon's Small Business Gift Guide
Cyber Monday Cozy Editor-Loved Finds Sale Tout
18 Cozy Items That PEOPLE Editors Are Loving This Holiday Season