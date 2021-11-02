The Designer Face Mask Jennifer Lopez Wears Is Oprah's Favorite, Too — and It's on Amazon
Oprah's annual favorite things list arrived this week, and it's full of goodies. The list is the largest it's ever been, featuring 110 items that officially have Oprah's stamp of approval, from cozy loungewear to kitchen essentials. The best part (other than the fact that Oprah just did all your holiday shopping for you) is that you can get everything on Amazon — even her favorite designer face mask.
If the Henry Face Mask looks familiar to you, that's because a handful of celebrities have been sporting it over the last year. Jennifer Lopez has worn it repeatedly in different colors and prints, and it's been spotted on other stars like Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato, Kelly Rowland, and more. The stylish face mask, created by celebrity tailor Patrick Henry, has a unique, origami-inspired shape that fits snugly over your face without the need of a nose wire, and also doesn't touch your mouth. Oprah says the masks are made with a "breathable fabric," and that their design helps "lipstick stay put."
You can get a multicolored pack of four for $50, or an individual mask for $18.
Buy It! Henry Face Mask, Pack of 4, $49.50; amazon.com
Buy It! Henry Face Mask, $17.50; amazon.com
Alongside its celeb-status, the Henry face mask also has the thumbs up from hundreds of Amazon shoppers who love how comfortable and flattering it is.
"This mask was instant comfort," one customer wrote. "Everyone, everywhere I go, stops to ask me where I found it. I get compliments constantly, especially about how nice and neat it lays on the face. Not sloppy. I don't feel I need to wear another mask with this one. It hugs my face all the way around my nose, cheeks, and mouth perfectly. I can breathe and talk with no problems at all."
The Henry face mask is also available for kids for $14 or $40 for a variety pack. One parent said they "couldn't say enough good things" about it, and isn't surprised that "all of the stars and celebrities" wear it.
Buy It! Henry Kids Face Mask, Pack of 4, $39.50; amazon.com
We have a feeling the Henry Face Mask will be flying off Amazon's virtual shelves now that Oprah has deemed it her favorite, so make sure to grab yours before it's gone.
