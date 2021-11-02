The Designer Face Mask Jennifer Lopez Wears Is Oprah's Favorite, Too — and It's on Amazon

If the Henry Face Mask looks familiar to you, that's because a handful of celebrities have been sporting it over the last year. Jennifer Lopez has worn it repeatedly in different colors and prints, and it's been spotted on other stars like Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato, Kelly Rowland, and more. The stylish face mask, created by celebrity tailor Patrick Henry, has a unique, origami-inspired shape that fits snugly over your face without the need of a nose wire, and also doesn't touch your mouth. Oprah says the masks are made with a "breathable fabric," and that their design helps "lipstick stay put."