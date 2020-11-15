This Oprah-Approved Lightweight Puffer Jacket Fits Into a Tiny Pouch — and It’s Only $50
Move over, Amazon coat! There’s a new Oprah-loved favorite in town — and it’s much more budget-friendly. Every fall, the mogul releases a list of her Favorite Things and sends the Internet into a frenzy snatching up her recommendations. While the viral Orolay jacket was the only puffer that earned her stamp of approval last year, this time around, she included an option that’s just as cute and warm, but way more affordable. Oprah deemed the 32 Degrees packable down jacket one of her Favorite Things for 2020.
“Don’t be fooled: Just because this jacket is lightweight doesn’t mean it won’t keep you or your loved one warm,” Oprah said of her pick. “Water-repellent and filled with ethically sourced down, it’s an excellent (and affordable!) fall-into-winter coat or layering piece.”
With a shell and lining made from 100 percent nylon, the coat is water-resistant and surprisingly lightweight. It’s filled with responsibly sourced down that’s specially made to keep you warm without the added bulk. It features a detachable zip-off hood, elastic cuffs to keep cold air out, and two side zipper pockets that are deep enough to hold your smartphone. Plus, it’s way more flattering than your regular puffy coat thanks to its semi-fitted design. Best of all, the Oprah-approved jacket conveniently folds up into a little pouch for traveling or storing.
While it’s meant to be more of a transitional jacket, plenty of Amazon shoppers say it still does the trick in cold temperatures. “I was very skeptical when I got this coat… it seemed too light/thin to keep this Florida girl warm in the 20 degree weather I was experiencing in Wisconsin,” one wrote. “I have been pleasantly surprised. This coat is not only lightweight, but very warm!”
Many customers are buying the coat in multiple colors, and not just for themselves. “This is the fifth one of these coats I have purchased,” another wrote. “Two were for myself and three for gifts. Everyone wants to know where I purchased these. They look great on, very warm, thin, and can be machine washed! Best coats I have ever owned!”
Available in sizes XS to 3X, the 32 Degrees down jacket comes in 14 different colors, including basic black, deep maroon, and navy blue. But since the coat has become one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, sizes are already starting to sell out.
Scroll down to add the Oprah-approved jacket to your rotation before it’s completely gone!
