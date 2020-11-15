This Oprah-Approved Lightweight Puffer Jacket Fits Into a Tiny Pouch — and It’s Only $50

With a shell and lining made from 100 percent nylon, the coat is water-resistant and surprisingly lightweight. It’s filled with responsibly sourced down that’s specially made to keep you warm without the added bulk. It features a detachable zip-off hood, elastic cuffs to keep cold air out, and two side zipper pockets that are deep enough to hold your smartphone. Plus, it’s way more flattering than your regular puffy coat thanks to its semi-fitted design. Best of all, the Oprah-approved jacket conveniently folds up into a little pouch for traveling or storing.