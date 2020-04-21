Oprah Winfrey was all giggles as her partner Stedman Graham put his haircutting skills to the test.

On Monday, the talk show host posted a video of “Stedman’s Barbershop,” as her partner of 34 years gave Thando Dlomo, one of the stars of Oprah’s Daughters, a trim. In the video, Graham — whom Dlomo refers to as “Uncle Stedman” — asks her to keep still as he shaves her sides, while Winfrey breaks down in laughter behind the camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I wouldn’t say [it looks] better,” jokes Winfrey, “I’d say it looks different.”

Winfrey, 66, explained that the impromptu salon was a result of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has closed grooming and beauty businesses across the country.

“We’re all having to make do. With No hairdressers. No barbers,” Winfrey captioned the post. “My daughter girl @thando_d convinced @stedmangraham to give her a haircut. His first time with clippers. Stressful for some Hilarious for others 😂😂.”

In the video, Dlomo stressed the importance of the cut, calling it “a defining moment.” Then worried as Graham, 69, cut the back of her head. “That’s very high, uncle Stedman,” she said.

In the end, Dlomo was satisfied with the final look, sharing a gorgeous glowy selfie on her Instagram feed.

“WHEEEEW! It worked out, guys. 💈😩😂🙏🏽 S/O to my Uncle Sted. S/O to @sade_stevens . S/O to mom @oprah for the moral support. 🤣💀😂♥️ Lesson of the day: #TrustTheProcess,” she captioned the post.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey to Host Talk About How COVID-19 Is ‘Ravaging’ the African American Community

In March, Winfrey forced Graham to self-quarantine in the guest house for two weeks because he was, as she called it, “late to the party” in terms of taking the CDC’s recommended social distancing rules seriously.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

The two have since reunited and have been self-isolating with Dlomo, a member of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls’ first graduating class. Winfrey has previously referred to the young ladies of the OWLAG as the “daughters I did not have.”

While staying together during the pandemic, Winfrey and Dlomo have also taken up more artistic activities. Last week, the two painted and decorated Easter eggs a few days after the holiday.

“You know it’s a LOCKDOWN when I (!!!) am coloring Easter eggs. Haven’t done this since the third grade,” Winfrey said on Instagram. “They didn’t arrive in time for Easter and we didn’t want to wait til next year!”