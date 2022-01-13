Oprah Just Cleaned Out Her Fridge in a Cozy $395 Jumpsuit from the Brand She's Been Wearing on Repeat
"Let them eat cake," is a phrase Oprah Winfrey won't be using in the new year.
Earlier this week, the media mogul shared a video on Instagram cleaning out her fridge with the intention of resetting her diet for 2022. In the process, she tossed out half a Banana Fosters cake from her friend Gayle King's birthday, and people can't stop talking about it. The other thing people can't stop talking about in the comments is her cozy blue jumpsuit.
The good news is, we know where you can get it. Oprah's corduroy one-piece comes from Rivet Utility, a Los Angeles-based brand known for its well-fitting jumpsuits that simplify dressing. Made from a super soft, organic cotton material, her jumpsuit is designed to have a body-hugging, flattering fit. It features a number of elevated details like easy zip-up closure, a chic collar, and functional pockets on the chest and rear (the dream!).
Oprah has been wearing Rivet Utility jumpsuits on repeat for the past few months, opting for this crisp white zip-up one during a gift unboxing video and a now-sold out velour version while decorating for the holidays. So while the brand's jumpsuits aren't officially one of her favorite things, it's safe to say they're working their way to that status.
Her corduroy jumpsuit is available in six colors and comes in sizes XXS to XXXL, but many of them are selling out fast. If your size is out of stock, or you don't have $395 to spend, we've rounded up a few similar cozy utilitarian styles for less. They include this near-perfect dupe from Nordstrom that's $200 cheaper and this jersey-knit jumpsuit that has the same front and back pockets for just $60.
Scroll down to shop Oprah's exact Rivet Utility jumpsuit and more styles inspired by her cozy at-home look.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Rivet Utility Bigwig Corduroy Jumpsuit, $395; rivetutility.com
Buy It! Rivet Utility Bigwig Stretch-Cotton Corduroy Jumpsuit, $395; saksfifthavenue.com
Buy It! Wildfang The Essential Corduroy Organic Cotton Blend Coverall Jumpsuit, $188; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Boden Utility Jersey Jumpsuit, $59.99 (orig. $150); boden.com
Buy It! Kenny Velour Catsuit Jumpsuit, $49.99 (orig. $75); urbanoutfitters.com
Buy It! 525 Distressed Utility Jumpsuit, $107 (orig. $178); revolve.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Fashion Studio Terry Jumpsuit, $27.13–$34.44; amazon.com
