The Podiatrist-Approved Shoe Brand Oprah Loves Already Dropped Its Prime Day Sale

When Oprah says “jump,” we ask, “how high?” When Oprah says, “Read that book,” we can’t seem to turn the pages fast enough. And when Oprah crowns one particular footwear brand her favorite three years in a row, well, we wear its shoes until we can’t wear them anymore.

Vionic was founded by podiatrist Phillip Vasyli in 1979 with a simple mission: to offer more affordable footwear options suitable for common foot-related problems. The majority of the brand’s shoes come with the American Podiatric Medical Association's Seal of Acceptance, and each is designed with the perfect mix of stability, arch support, and cushioning. We can’t forget to mention that Vionic’s shoes aren’t just easy on your wallet and on your feet, but also on the eyes, with each pair seamlessly fusing comfort and style.