The Podiatrist-Approved Shoe Brand Oprah Loves Already Dropped Its Prime Day Sale
These ultra-comfy shoes are up to 73% off
When Oprah says “jump,” we ask, “how high?” When Oprah says, “Read that book,” we can’t seem to turn the pages fast enough. And when Oprah crowns one particular footwear brand her favorite three years in a row, well, we wear its shoes until we can’t wear them anymore.
Vionic, a podiatrist-back footwear label, has regularly appeared on Oprah’s Favorite Things list — first in 2016, and then again in 2017 and 2018. What’s more, the talk show host has regularly sported the brand’s ultra-comfy shoes on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. So when we saw that tons of Vionic shoes were already on sale for Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, we couldn’t help but share the news.
Vionic was founded by podiatrist Phillip Vasyli in 1979 with a simple mission: to offer more affordable footwear options suitable for common foot-related problems. The majority of the brand’s shoes come with the American Podiatric Medical Association's Seal of Acceptance, and each is designed with the perfect mix of stability, arch support, and cushioning. We can’t forget to mention that Vionic’s shoes aren’t just easy on your wallet and on your feet, but also on the eyes, with each pair seamlessly fusing comfort and style.
The label’s footwear options run the gamut from stylish sneakers to sleek flats to plush, supportive slippers that you’ll be so happy to have on hand as the chilly fall temperatures arrive. Included in Amazon’s early Prime Day sales are tons of top-rated styles, like super sleek slip-on sneakers that are more than $100 off, these knit-upper trainers that promise to fit your foot like a glove, and these low-heeled ankle boots that are weather-resistant and come with hidden arch support.
