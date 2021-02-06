Shop

The Butt-Lifting Pants Oprah Once Called Her ‘Favorite’ Are Back In a New Color

Spanx’s best-seller just got even better

By Eva Thomas
February 06, 2021 02:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Splash News Online; Spanx

We'd usually advise against altering perfection, but in the case of Spanx's Perfect Black Pants, a little change took perfection to a whole new level.

Enter: The Perfect Blue Pants that are just like the Oprah-loved Perfect Black Pants only, well, bluer. They have all the same tried-and-true features that made the Perfect Black Pants Spanx's best-seller: the game-changing smoothing ponte fabric that offers four-way stretch, the comfortable length, and the high-waist cut that keeps muffin tops at bay.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Wore the Plush Slippers Even Picky Shoe Shoppers Love — and They're Under $50

The Perfect Black Pants collection launched in 2019, and in their short time, they caught Oprah's attention. Yes, that Oprah. They didn't just get a simple review from her either. She loved the pants so much, she called Spanx's founder, Sara Blakely, to thank her. What's more, they earned a spot on her coveted Favorite Things list back in 2019.

"When I first saw these ultra-flattering pants, I immediately called Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, to applaud her," Oprah wrote. "In sizes XS–3X, they have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed!" 

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Black Pant Ankle 4-Pocket, $110; spanx.com

The Perfect Black Pants collection has expanded to include several new styles, from flares to sequin-embellished skinnies, but the addition of a new colorway is the biggest makeover it's received in its two years. Not every style included in the Perfect Pant range has been re-made in the elegant navy blue, though. Right now, you can get the 4-Pocket Ankle, Ankle Backseam Skinny, and the Slim Straight, but if the past is any indication, the classic navy collection will expand, too.

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Black Pant Slim Straight, $138; spanx.com

If you're on the market for a new pair of pants that look like trousers but feel like leggings, the Perfect Black (or Blue) pants are for you. Once you experience their comfy, butt-lifting magic that inspired Oprah to make a phone call about them, you'll wonder why you haven't purchased a pair sooner. But better late than never, and better now than later, because the newest blues are bound to sell out.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com