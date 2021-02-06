The Butt-Lifting Pants Oprah Once Called Her ‘Favorite’ Are Back In a New Color

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

We'd usually advise against altering perfection, but in the case of Spanx's Perfect Black Pants, a little change took perfection to a whole new level.

Enter: The Perfect Blue Pants that are just like the Oprah-loved Perfect Black Pants only, well, bluer. They have all the same tried-and-true features that made the Perfect Black Pants Spanx's best-seller: the game-changing smoothing ponte fabric that offers four-way stretch, the comfortable length, and the high-waist cut that keeps muffin tops at bay.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Perfect Black Pants collection launched in 2019, and in their short time, they caught Oprah's attention. Yes, that Oprah. They didn't just get a simple review from her either. She loved the pants so much, she called Spanx's founder, Sara Blakely, to thank her. What's more, they earned a spot on her coveted Favorite Things list back in 2019.

"When I first saw these ultra-flattering pants, I immediately called Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, to applaud her," Oprah wrote. "In sizes XS–3X, they have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed!"

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Black Pant Ankle 4-Pocket, $110; spanx.com

The Perfect Black Pants collection has expanded to include several new styles, from flares to sequin-embellished skinnies, but the addition of a new colorway is the biggest makeover it's received in its two years. Not every style included in the Perfect Pant range has been re-made in the elegant navy blue, though. Right now, you can get the 4-Pocket Ankle, Ankle Backseam Skinny, and the Slim Straight, but if the past is any indication, the classic navy collection will expand, too.

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Black Pant Slim Straight, $138; spanx.com