Oprah Called These Flattering Black Pants One of Her Favorite Things — and They’re 50% Off Today

Sometimes all you need to decide whether a product is worth it or not is a glowing review. And when that glowing review comes from a celebrity or an esteemed authority figure? Even better.

Such is the case with Spanx’s Perfect Black Pants, which count Oprah as one of its biggest fans. The media mogul, 66, listed these jeans as one of her Favorite Things in 2019. Oprah loves these pants so much, in fact, that she “immediately called Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, to applaud her” when she first saw them. Luckily for those who want to try them for themselves, these Oprah-approved pants are on sale for 50 percent off today only — meaning you can snag them for just $55 right now.

While many tight-fitting pants have a reputation of being hard to put on, Spanx’s Perfect Black Pants are made with the brand's signature stretchy fabric that lets you easily pull them on. The breathable material is perfect for warmer months, while the high-waisted cut makes for great coverage. You can pair these jean-like leggings with a linen top or a short-sleeved tee for a summertime look.

True to the label’s inclusive ethos, the pants are available in eight sizes — ranging from XS to 3X — and petite and tall lengths. What’s more, Spanx sells its super popular Perfect Black Pant in other styles, including an ankle-length pant, a skinny-cut pant, and a high-waisted flare pant (keep in mind that these other cuts aren’t on sale, though).

So, if you’ve been waiting to try the pants that Oprah called “ultra flattering,” now’s the time. Don’t hesitate on this deal, though, because Spanx’s Perfect Black Pant flash sale only lasts until tonight.