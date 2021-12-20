Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Are the Cheapest They've Been All Year — but Only Until Midnight
If you woke up today thinking you weren't going to buy anything because you're all done holiday shopping, you may want to think again. Spanx just gifted us a surprise flash sale — and yes, Oprah Winfrey's favorite pants are included.
Until midnight ET, you can score 50 percent off select best-selling Spanx leggings and pants when you enter the code FLASH at checkout. There's no time to waste, so we're highlighting the styles you absolutely need to get in your cart before this Spanx sale ends.
First up is this festive version of the Perfect Black Pant that Oprah loves. They have all the bells and whistles of the original pants, but with a skinny cut and a sleek, black sequin stripe down the side of each leg. Each pair normally goes for $148, but today with a special Spanx promo code you can get them for just $74 — the lowest price they've been all year.
Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Black Pant Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny, $74 with code FLASH (orig. $148); spanx.com
Not only did Oprah include the brand's Perfect Pant collection on her list of Favorite Things in 2019, but she also called Spanx founder Sara Blakley to thank her for designing them. So you know they've got to be good.
If you've got some fitness goals for 2022, now's the perfect time to stock your activewear drawer with a pair of Spanx leggings — especially since you can snag the popular Look At Me Now version that celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon both wear for under $40. Some other cart-worthy finds include a glossy pair of faux leather leggings and distressed skinny jeans.
This Spanx sale ends at 11:59 p.m. ET tonight, which means there isn't much time left to shop these amazing deals. Sizes are already selling out quickly, so we suggest adding what you want to your cart as soon as possible.
Why not treat yourself to a little something nice for the holidays? Scroll down to get your favorite Spanx styles for less before it's too late!
Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings, $55 with code FLASH (orig. $110); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings, $34 with code FLASH (orig. $68); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Leather-Like Ankle Skinny Pant, $74 (orig. $148); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Active 7/8 Leggings, $49 with code FLASH (orig. $98); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans, $64 with code FLASH (orig. $128); spanx.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Are the Cheapest They've Been All Year — but Only Until Midnight
- Even Professional Cleaners Say This Best-Selling Microfiber Mop Is Their 'Favorite by Far' — and It's 33% Off
- Kate Middleton's $1,788 Designer Cardigan Is Already Sold Out Everywhere, but We Found 6 Similar Styles
- Amazon Is Giving You Just 24 Hours to Snag These Top-Rated Bed Sheets for Up to 63% Off