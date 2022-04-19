The Brand Behind Oprah's Favorite Comfy Sneaker-Boots Is Secretly on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time

Though the exact lace-up Kinetic Conquest Boot she loves isn't included, there are plenty of similar options from the line, like this sporty, microfleece-lined style that's $90 off. It offers the traction and comfort of a sneaker and the waterproof protection of a boot. You can also snag 50 percent off this half-sneaker-half-boot that features Sorel's iconic scalloped sole that can withstand rain, sleet, and slush. With summer on the horizon, you may want to also grab a pair of Sorel sandals while they're under $50.