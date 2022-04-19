The Brand Behind Oprah's Favorite Comfy Sneaker-Boots Is Secretly on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time
There's no shortage of comfortable sneakers on the internet, but there are very select brands that have earned Oprah Winfrey's stamp of approval — Sorel happens to be one of them.
The mogul declared one of the company's incredibly stylish hybrid sneaker-boots from its Kinetic collection one of her Favorite Things for 2020, raving about their "cool-looking rubber heels" and "funky laces." So obviously, we've been eyeing a pair ever since. If you have, too, you're in luck, because we just found tons of Sorel shoes hiding at an under-the-radar sale.
Gilt is hosting a massive spring footwear sale featuring styles from popular brands like Adidas, Ugg, Cole Haan, and more for steep discounts. Of course, we're most excited about the Sorel deals because a handful of sneakers from the collection Oprah loves are up to 56 percent off.
Though the exact lace-up Kinetic Conquest Boot she loves isn't included, there are plenty of similar options from the line, like this sporty, microfleece-lined style that's $90 off. It offers the traction and comfort of a sneaker and the waterproof protection of a boot. You can also snag 50 percent off this half-sneaker-half-boot that features Sorel's iconic scalloped sole that can withstand rain, sleet, and slush. With summer on the horizon, you may want to also grab a pair of Sorel sandals while they're under $50.
Oprah's love for Sorel is enough to make us want to shop. But in case you need more convincing, just take a look at some of the famous feet they've recently graced. There's Sydney Sweeney, who was spotted wearing a pair of Sorel Kinetics, along with Katie Holmes, who opted for the Renegade sneakers. (We also know Holmes has an array of other Sorel styles in her lineup.)
To access this sale, simply log in to your Gilt account or enter your email address to create a free one. This sale is set to expire on Thursday, April 21, which means there are less than 48 hours to get these savings.
Scroll down to shop Oprah-approved Sorel sneakers and sandals while you can get them for significantly less!
Buy It! Sorel Kinetic Renegade Caribou Leather & Suede Boot, $85.99 (orig. $150); gilt.com
Buy It! Sorel Kinetic Renegade Conquest Leather & Suede Boot, $69.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com
Buy It! Sorel Ella II Two Strap Sandal, $45.99 (orig. $80); gilt.com
Buy It! Sorel Ella II Block Leather Slide, $45.99 (orig. $80); gilt.com
