Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Shop

Oprah Can't Stop Wearing This Foolproof Jumpsuit That Makes Getting Dressed a Breeze — and It's on Sale

She owns at least four Rivet Utility jumpsuits
By Alex Warner May 09, 2022 04:48 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

If Oprah Winfrey likes it, she'll just grab it in a different color. In this case, we're talking about Rivet Utility jumpsuits

On Sunday, the mogul, 68, shared a photo on Instagram with Gayle King and King's daughter Kirby Bumpus wishing a Happy Mother's Day "to all the moms who have created a template to motherhood." In the picture, she's wearing pretty pink coveralls from the Los Angeles-based brand. By our count, Oprah now owns at least four jumpsuits from Rivet Utility — all of which she's worn within the past six months. 

RELATED: ​​Blake Lively and Jennifer Garner Are Reviving This Foolproof '90s Style That Reminds Us of Rachel Green

In January, she threw out half a cake in an Instagram video while wearing a blue version of the plush corduroy coveralls. During the holidays last year, Oprah opted for one of its crisp white zip-up styles for a gift unboxing video, and she also wore a now-sold-out velour jumpsuit while decorating her home. 

It makes sense why she's always reaching for her Rivet Utility collection — its jumpsuits combine style with simplicity. Each one is made of high-quality, sustainable materials with zip-up closures that are easy to get in and out of. Plus, they've got fashion-forward details like a statement collar and functional front and back pockets. Essentially, they take the guesswork out of getting dressed.

Credit: Rivet Utility

Buy It! Rivet Utility Bigwig Corduroy Jumpsuit, $340 (orig. $425); rivetutility.com

Rivet Utility has already racked up a pretty impressive list of famous fans since its debut in September 2020. Mandy Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Demi Moore also love the genius one-and-done outfits. But Oprah is seemingly the biggest fan of all! 

Her pink jumpsuit is currently $85 off and comes in sizes XXS to XXXL, but it's running low in stock in most sizes. But we love Oprah's foolproof 'fit so much that we've rounded up a few similar options that can simplify dressing, like this under-$50 button-down jumpsuit with a tie-waist belt

Scroll down to shop pink jumpsuits inspired by Oprah for spring! 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Allegra K Short Sleeve Button-Down Tie-Waist Jumpsuit, $42.99–$43.99; amazon.com

Credit: Steve Madden

Buy It! BB Dakota Flying Private Jumpsuit Pant, $68.40–$99 (orig. $99); amazon.com and  stevemadden.com

Credit: Alex Mill

Buy It! Alex Mill Mini Standard Jumpsuit, $125; alexmill.com

Credit: Free People

Buy It! Free People Quinn Coveralls, $148; freepeople.com

Credit: Revolve

Buy It! Pistola Grover Jumpsuit, $168; revolve.com

Credit: Mu Mu

Buy It! Show Me Your Mumu Cannon Jumpsuit, $188; showmeyourmumu.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com