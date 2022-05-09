Oprah Can't Stop Wearing This Foolproof Jumpsuit That Makes Getting Dressed a Breeze — and It's on Sale
Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
If Oprah Winfrey likes it, she'll just grab it in a different color. In this case, we're talking about Rivet Utility jumpsuits.
On Sunday, the mogul, 68, shared a photo on Instagram with Gayle King and King's daughter Kirby Bumpus wishing a Happy Mother's Day "to all the moms who have created a template to motherhood." In the picture, she's wearing pretty pink coveralls from the Los Angeles-based brand. By our count, Oprah now owns at least four jumpsuits from Rivet Utility — all of which she's worn within the past six months.
In January, she threw out half a cake in an Instagram video while wearing a blue version of the plush corduroy coveralls. During the holidays last year, Oprah opted for one of its crisp white zip-up styles for a gift unboxing video, and she also wore a now-sold-out velour jumpsuit while decorating her home.
It makes sense why she's always reaching for her Rivet Utility collection — its jumpsuits combine style with simplicity. Each one is made of high-quality, sustainable materials with zip-up closures that are easy to get in and out of. Plus, they've got fashion-forward details like a statement collar and functional front and back pockets. Essentially, they take the guesswork out of getting dressed.
Buy It! Rivet Utility Bigwig Corduroy Jumpsuit, $340 (orig. $425); rivetutility.com
Rivet Utility has already racked up a pretty impressive list of famous fans since its debut in September 2020. Mandy Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Demi Moore also love the genius one-and-done outfits. But Oprah is seemingly the biggest fan of all!
Her pink jumpsuit is currently $85 off and comes in sizes XXS to XXXL, but it's running low in stock in most sizes. But we love Oprah's foolproof 'fit so much that we've rounded up a few similar options that can simplify dressing, like this under-$50 button-down jumpsuit with a tie-waist belt.
Scroll down to shop pink jumpsuits inspired by Oprah for spring!
Buy It! Allegra K Short Sleeve Button-Down Tie-Waist Jumpsuit, $42.99–$43.99; amazon.com
Buy It! BB Dakota Flying Private Jumpsuit Pant, $68.40–$99 (orig. $99); amazon.com and stevemadden.com
Buy It! Alex Mill Mini Standard Jumpsuit, $125; alexmill.com
Buy It! Free People Quinn Coveralls, $148; freepeople.com
Buy It! Pistola Grover Jumpsuit, $168; revolve.com
Buy It! Show Me Your Mumu Cannon Jumpsuit, $188; showmeyourmumu.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code