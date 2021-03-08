Shop

Oprah Wore a Super Rare Pair of Glasses During the Meghan and Harry Interview — but We Found 7 Near-Perfect Dupes

They’re worthy of a spot on her Favorite Things list

By Tess Garcia
March 08, 2021 05:22 PM
Oprah Winfrey's exclusive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will go down in history. In Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, the couple discussed Markle's struggles with mental health, their son Archie's lack of a royal title, and how they've spent their time in Los Angeles after departing from the palace last year. 

There were plenty of headlines to draw from during the two-hour special, but through every revelation, all eyes were on Oprah's stunning silver glasses.

After hours of searching, we learned that the whimsical round specs are from luxury eyewear brand Götti Switzerland. Unfortunately for fans, they're not easy to buy: Oprah's exact pair is only available at a handful of eyewear boutiques nationwide. We suspect she found hers at her go-to optical retailer, Luxuriator by Franco in Beverly Hills. 

Nearly 24 hours after the special aired, Twitter still can't stop talking about the glasses. "Oprah's glasses should be credited as the second interviewer from yesterday's interview," one user wrote.

If you're as inspired by Oprah's look as the rest of the Internet, check out our favorite similar styles available on sites like Amazon and EyeBuyDirect.

Shop Oprah-Inspired Round Glasses

Each lookalike bears a distinct resemblance to the original pair. The $12 Pro Acme Gunmetal Round Glasses and $35 Groove Round Clear Eyeglasses are great affordable options, while the pricier Warby Parker Whitaker Eyeglasses have thick silver-gray frames that perfectly emulate Götti's. The round Roaring glasses from EyeBuyDirect take Oprah's bold look even further with a wood-inspired brown trim. 

Keep scrolling to shop all seven dupes for Oprah's soon-to-become iconic Götti glasses.

Buy It! Pro Acme Non-Prescription Gunmetal Round Glasses, $11.69 with coupon (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yuke Round Light Gray Eyeglasses, from $55; eyebuydirect.com

Buy It! Roaring Round Brown Eyeglasses, from $55; eyebuydirect.com

Buy It! Groove Round Clear Eyeglasses, from $35; eyebuydirect.com

Buy It! Ottoto Pietro Round Gunmetal Glasses, from $35.20 (orig. $88); glassesusa.com

Buy It! Warby Parker Whitaker Eyeglasses, from $145; warbyparker.com

Buy It! Warby Parker Simon Eyeglasses, from $145; warbyparker.com

