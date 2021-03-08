Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Oprah Wore a Super Rare Pair of Glasses During the Meghan and Harry Interview — but We Found 7 Near-Perfect Dupes

Oprah Winfrey's exclusive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will go down in history. In Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, the couple discussed Markle's struggles with mental health, their son Archie's lack of a royal title, and how they've spent their time in Los Angeles after departing from the palace last year.

There were plenty of headlines to draw from during the two-hour special, but through every revelation, all eyes were on Oprah's stunning silver glasses.

After hours of searching, we learned that the whimsical round specs are from luxury eyewear brand Götti Switzerland. Unfortunately for fans, they're not easy to buy: Oprah's exact pair is only available at a handful of eyewear boutiques nationwide. We suspect she found hers at her go-to optical retailer, Luxuriator by Franco in Beverly Hills.

Nearly 24 hours after the special aired, Twitter still can't stop talking about the glasses. "Oprah's glasses should be credited as the second interviewer from yesterday's interview," one user wrote.

If you're as inspired by Oprah's look as the rest of the Internet, check out our favorite similar styles available on sites like Amazon and EyeBuyDirect.

Pro Acme Non-Prescription Gunmetal Round Glasses, $11.69 with coupon (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Yuke Round Light Gray Eyeglasses, from $55; eyebuydirect.com

Roaring Round Brown Eyeglasses, from $55; eyebuydirect.com

Groove Round Clear Eyeglasses, from $35; eyebuydirect.com

Ottoto Pietro Round Gunmetal Glasses, from $35.20 (orig. $88); glassesusa.com

Warby Parker Whitaker Eyeglasses, from $145; warbyparker.com

Warby Parker Simon Eyeglasses, from $145; warbyparker.com

Buy It! Pro Acme Non-Prescription Gunmetal Round Glasses, $11.69 with coupon (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yuke Round Light Gray Eyeglasses, from $55; eyebuydirect.com

Buy It! Roaring Round Brown Eyeglasses, from $55; eyebuydirect.com

Buy It! Groove Round Clear Eyeglasses, from $35; eyebuydirect.com

Buy It! Ottoto Pietro Round Gunmetal Glasses, from $35.20 (orig. $88); glassesusa.com

Buy It! Warby Parker Whitaker Eyeglasses, from $145; warbyparker.com

Buy It! Warby Parker Simon Eyeglasses, from $145; warbyparker.com