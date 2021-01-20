Oprah Gave Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, Earrings and a Caged Bird Ring to Wear on Inauguration Day

Gayle King revealed Winfrey gifted the pieces to the 22-year-old poet as a tribute to Maya Angelou

Amanda Gorman, the youngest ever Inaugural Poet, had some serious star-power supporting her during Wednesday's ceremony in Washington D.C.

Gorman exuded elegance in a double-breasted Prada coat layered over a white collared shirt. She paired the bright yellow topper with a black leather pencil skirt, black leather pumps and a red satin headband, all by the Italian fashion label.

And for the final touch on her Inauguration Day look, the the young poet wore jewelry gifted to her by none other than Oprah Winfrey, which the television host and producer's longtime friend Gayle King revealed during CBS News' live broadest.

"Maya [Angelou] did Bill Clinton's address. She reached out to Amanda because [Winfrey] bought Maya her coat that she wore that day," King explained. "She said, 'I'd like to get a coat for you to carry on that tradition.'"

Image zoom Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman prepares to speak at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden | Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

"[Gorman] said, 'I've already picked out my coat. It's yellow. It's my favorite color.'" So instead of a coat, Winfrey gave Gorman earrings and "a ring that's shaped like a caged bird" as a tribute to Angelou's ionic poem, "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings."

Winfrey also showed support for Gorman on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, writing, "I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @amandascgorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I," alongside a photo of the young poet.

After the ceremony, Gorman thanked Winfrey on Twitter: "I would be nowhere without the women whose footsteps I dance in," she wrote, adding, "While reciting my poem, I wore a ring with a caged bird—a gift from @Oprah for the occasion , to symbolize Maya Angelou, a previous inaugural poet. Here's to the women who have climbed my hills before."

Last week, Gorman hinted that her poem wouldn't be "blind" while speaking with the Associated Press, noting that it would also touch on the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol building.