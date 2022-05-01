This Cute Little Crossbody Bag Is Oprah-Approved and Only $36 on Amazon Right Now
Photo Credit: Getty
Oprah Winfrey has a way of influencing a lot of our purchasing decisions. When she labels something her favorite, we immediately want it, and we can never quite seem to forget about it — especially when it's cute and affordable. Case in point: this pretty little crossbody purse that you can score on sale right now.
The K. Carroll Kelsey Bag is just one of the hand-picked style gifts that was included on her 2021 List of Favorite Things. "I lost count of this vegan-leather crossbody's compartments," Oprah said about the bag. "That's a good thing, because it means it can hold all your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck."
A bang for your buck indeed, Oprah, and even more so now that the purse is 20 percent off at Amazon. With the discount, you can now score the crossbody bag for just $36, which is the lowest price it's ever been.
Buy It! K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody in Camel, $36 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Designed with a camera bag-inspired silhouette, the small but mighty purse can actually hold quite a bit thanks to its many storage compartments. It features three zippered sections that expand and close like an accordion to organize and store all your loose essentials while keeping everything compact. The pockets are large enough to fit your smartphone, wallet, passport, and other small items.
There's also an interior zippered pocket, along with a built-in card sleeve stitched on the inside wall of one compartment, so you can store and quickly grab the ones you need without having to remove your wallet. What's more, it can be carried by its top handle as a satchel or slung over your shoulder as a crossbody with the detachable adjustable strap.
Because of that versatility and functionality, hundreds of Amazon reviewers have given the bag a five-star rating. People say they use it for traveling, shopping, and nights out because it holds so much and takes up minimal space.
"Love how this super cute crossbody keeps me organized," one customer wrote. "No more searching for my keys or phone. A pocket for everything — and more!" Another reviewer loved it so much, they bought a second one.
We wouldn't blame you if you bought a few while they're even more budget-friendly right now. There are 12 pretty colors to choose, including a few neutral options that will go with everything and some vibrant hues, like hot pink and bright orange, that are fun and trendy for summer.
We don't know how long it'll be on sale, so add the K. Carroll crossbody purse to your Amazon cart sooner rather than later.
Buy It! K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody in Army Green, $36 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Buy It! K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody in Black, $36 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Buy It! K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody in Orange, $36 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Buy It! K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody in Hot Pink, $36 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code