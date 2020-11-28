Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Oprah Crowned These Lounge Dresses Her ‘Favorite’ for 4 Years Straight — and Now They’re on Sale

One, two, three, four — that’s the number of consecutive years one particular loungewear brand has been granted a coveted spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things list. And as luck would have it, the Oprah-loved label is currently marked down during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

No, we’re not talking about Barefoot Dreams, though its caftans have also been deemed an Oprah-favorite. We’re talking about Softies — a comfort-wear brand that first gained traction back in 2017 when it was crowned one of Oprah’s Favorite Things. (The Oprah effect is very much a thing, and now that Softies has appeared in the highly anticipated gift guide for four consecutive years, it’s definitely about to blow up big.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Softies basically makes wearable blankets. The brand’s signature “loungers” (a.k.a., comfy dresses) are made of a plush, soft-as-butter material that offers the perfect amount of warmth without weighing you down. You know how sometimes you wrap that heavy blanket around you when you get up from the couch because you bear to feel that brisk air? Yeah, that’s no longer needed with Softies’ loungers — they offer the comfort and warmth of your favorite throw with the ease-of-movement of your favorite dress.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Softies Ultra Soft Marshmallow Slouch Turtleneck Lounger, $89 with coupon (orig. $99); amazon.com

Better yet, you don’t even need to take off the brand’s game-changing loungewear to run an errand. And you didn’t just hear it from us — Oprah agrees they’re a home and streetwear staple.

“There’s a reason the goodness from Softies continues to make my Favorite Things list,” she wrote on her 2020 Favorite Things list. “And this year’s lounge act is so cozy, you won’t want to take it off — and there’s no need to. Pair it with leggings, tights, or jeans and you’re good to go.”

With practically every style on sale on Amazon right now, you’ll have no problem finding the perfect piece for your lounging needs. Shop our favorites below.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Softies Ultra Soft Snuggle Lounger with Kangaroo Pocket, $90 with coupon (orig. $95); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Softies Ultra Soft Snuggle Lounger with Cowl Neck, $89 with coupon (orig. $94); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Softies Marshmallow Hooded Scarf, $64 with coupon (orig. $70); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Softies Ultra Soft Marshmallow Hooded Lounger, $94 with coupon (orig. $99); amazon.com

Shop More Black Friday 2020 Sales