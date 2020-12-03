The Buttery-Soft PJs Oprah Once Called Her ‘Favorite’ Are Secretly on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Comfy PJs can be as comforting as a hot cup of cocoa. Some people prefer to lounge around in oversized tees or classic sweats, but let us tell you: Nothing compares to that feeling of putting on a buttery-soft sleepwear set and letting all your worries sink away. Ahhhh.

Pajamas are perhaps the most underrated of loungewear staples, and they're actually what inspired Oprah to start her Favorite Things segment. According to the TV host, she fell so madly in love with a particular pair that she had to tell everyone about them. Now, nearly every Favorite Things list has featured at least one cozy set of PJs, and those Oprah-loved brands always pop back up on our radar when loungewear season spikes (now).

Eberjey’s luxe PJs earned a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things list back in 2018. The particular style? The Gisele Long Sleeve Pajama Set. Her reason for including? Because, “these are soft, flattering, and timeless.” They’re a true trifecta of PJ goodness, so when we saw that a few styles from the brand’s impressive assortment were still secretly on sale on Amazon, we had to share the discovery with you.

The exact Oprah-loved pajamas are not actually marked down, though we definitely think the $120 price tag is worth it. After all, Oprah said it herself — they’re timeless, which means you’ll be lounging in them for years to come.

Ultra comfortable staples that are currently on secret sale on Amazon include this pretty floral printed pants set that’s 30 percent off (and they have pockets, too!) and this lacy shorts set that’s perfect for hot sleepers. The lace-trimmed button-down is comfy and refined, which makes it an ideal pick for those early morning Zoom meetings.

Oh, and we can’t forget to mention that Eberjey’s PJs were a staple in Meghan Markle’s Suits wardrobe. The monogrammed pajama set she wore? Courtesy of Eberjey.

If you want to upgrade your sleep uniform from baggy tee to luxe loungeset, shop these Eberjey PJs while they’re on rare sale on Amazon. They also make for a great holiday gift for your friends or family, in case you’re still unsure about what to get for those impossible-to-buy-for relatives. Shop our favorites below.

