Oprah Needs New Shoes! 6 Comfortable and Chic Heels to Wear That Won’t Kill Your Feet

Image zoom JB Lacroix/WireImage

When Oprah talks, we listen. Especially when she touches on anything about fashion (or life in general, let’s be honest). So when she took to Instagram to address just how badly her metallic strappy heels had hurt her feet during her Your Path Made Clear speaking tour in Calgary, Canada, we couldn’t help but jump at the chance to find some new, more comfortable shoes for women everywhere going through the same struggle.

“Calgary I loved being with you tonite…but my feet died about 20 minutes into the show. Could you tell?! The pitch of the shoe was killing the balls of my feet and I could barely move,” she wrote.

We’ve all been there — you’re feeling yourself and your outfit but then suddenly, 20 minutes into your night, your feet start throbbing and walking normally becomes physically impossible (and not to mention incredibly painful). As Oprah put it, you start “looking for a fire pit to burn these shoes!” Luckily, there are plenty of heels in the market that are specifically designed for comfort without sacrificing style. From block heels to wedges to platform sandals with elevated, cushioned footbeds, finding a chic pair of shoes that won’t kill your feet is possible. And with so many amazing comfy shoe brands — like Naturalizer, Clarks, and Cole Haan — on the market, there are more options than ever

So if you’re like Oprah and in need of some fashionably comfortable heels (hello, wedding season!), then scroll down to shop six of our favorite styles to take you from now through summer and beyond in major comfort.

Image zoom

Buy It! Naturalizer Mia Cross Strap Platform Sandal, $119.95; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The Mirri 100 Sandal, $450; stuartweitzman.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Clarks Dalia Lotus, $99.99 (orig. $110); zappos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The Sunray Sandal, $213 (orig. $425); stuartweitzman.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Cole Haan Avani City Sandal, $150; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The Gloria Wedge Sandal, $149 (orig. $425); stuartweitzman.com