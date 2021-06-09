Runners, Teachers, and Waitstaff Say These Recovery Flip-Flops Provide Serious Relief to Sore Feet

Others have found that the Oofos flip-flops keep them comfortable on days when they're on their feet for hours. "I have severe plantar fasciitis and these are amazing," one shopper said. "I wear these around the house and everywhere I go. I just recently returned from Disney. I wore these both days for 16 hours a day. We walked 13 miles each day and, yes, I was hurting, as were the other people I was with, but nothing near what I would've been feeling had I not worn these."