Yes, These ‘Buttery Soft’ Shirts Have Pockets — and Amazon Shoppers Are Singing Their Praises

When it comes to pockets, it seems like Amazon shoppers and PEOPLE readers alike can’t get enough of them. From this plaid vest (readers bought thousands of them!) to these denim leggings, there’s a consensus that pockets are very much needed on anything and everything — including t-shirts.

While some tees come with a chest pocket, not many come with functioning pockets like a jacket or sweatshirt — but the Onlypuff Pocket Shirts do. The best-selling shirts come in tons of colors, including pretty gradient options, and three styles: a crew neck t-shirt, long sleeve shirt, and a hoodie. Made from a 35 percent cotton blend, they’re available in sizes small to extra large. Over 1,000 shoppers say the Onlypuff shirts are super comfortable and call the pockets an “excellent touch.”

“I love this shirt so much that I now have three, and I’m probably going to order more colors. The material is really soft, the fit is perfect and they look great with leggings or jeans!” one shopper raved. “Another thing that impressed me was how new they stay wash after wash. The material is soft but it doesn’t get those little balls stuck on it after a lot of washes.”

While the majority of shoppers say the fabric material is lightweight enough to combine with other layers on colder days, others say it keeps them warm enough on its own, whether they’re at the office or the gym. Customers also mention that the fit is comfortably loose — “enough to hide my after baby belly, yet fitted enough where it doesn’t look sloppy,” said one.

The best part? (Other than the pockets, of course.) Reviewers say the Onlypuff Pocket Shirts are long enough to wear with leggings… talk about a win-win!