This Is the Best Under-$100 Spanx Shapewear You Can Buy — and Exactly How to Wear It

If there’s one thing most celebrities swear by on the red carpet — even if they don’t admit it — it’s shapewear. These highly functional pieces have become important parts of an outfit, lifting up and sucking in anything and anywhere that may need a bit of smoothing. And who doesn’t love that?

We all want to look and feel our best when we get dressed and SPANX is a great way to help achieve that if you want a little help smoothing things out (or if you’re just looking to purchase quality underwear that doesn’t show visible panty lines). But with so many shapewear options available in the market, it can be difficult to know exactly which styles work best under each outfit without adding bulk or bulge in the wrong places. That’s why we’ve picked out our favorites from the industry leader, SPANX (all of which are under $100 and some are even on sale!) and matched each one to the outfit they work best under.

These are the best under-$100 SPANX shapewear pieces to shop:

Scroll down to see why we chose each shapewear piece and learn more about what to wear with each one!

If you’re wearing a clingy dress

This bodysuit smooths the torso, slims the tummy, and eliminates muffin-tops — perfect for under a bodycon style — while still allowing you to wear your own bra.

Buy It! SPANX Thinstincts Open Bust Mid Thigh Bodysuit, $58.90 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

If you’re wearing a pencil skirt

These lightweight shaping shorts have a double layer of compression fabric that smoothes any unwanted lumps and bumps. These also hit at mid thigh so there’s no weird line cutting you off under a pencil skirt or fitted dress.

Buy It! SPANX Power Conceal-Her Mid Thigh Shaping Shorts, $72–$76; spanx.com

If you’re wearing a T-shirt

This wireless bra lifts, smooths and supports while banishing any bulge under your favorite tee or tank.

Buy It! SPANX Bra-llelujah! Bralette, $31.90 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com

If you’re wearing a white dress or jeans

Say good-bye to visible panty lines with this pretty lace Undie-tectable thong. The wide waistband is comfortable and smoothing and the elastic-free edges make it basically seamless under your clothing. It’s perfect to wear under just about anything and the nude style is especially great for under white dresses and jeans.

Buy It! SPANX Undie-tectable Lace Thong, $24; amazon.com

If you’re wearing a clingy sweater

This breathable camisole is made from fine-gauge microfiber that’s super soft and lightweight. Designed to flatten the tummy and smooth the waist without compressing the bust, this camisole is great for wearing under thin sweaters and tops. The adjustable straps can even be converted to racerback, too.

Buy It! SPANX Thinstincts Convertible Camisole, $38.50 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com

If you’re wearing a mini dress, mini skirt, or shorts

The Shape My Day Girl Short provides stability, support and a ride-free fit so you can wear them under mini skirts, mini dresses, and shorts without worrying about constantly pulling them down and adjusting.

Buy It! SPANX Shape My Day Girl Short, $50; spanx.com

If you’re wearing your favorite jeans

If you don’t love wearing thongs, then you’ll love these panties. With a high waist control top, these briefs smooth your waist, tummy, hips and butt and the seamless technology means no VPL (visible panty line) under your favorite jeans.

Buy It! SPANX Undie-tectable Brief, $24; spanx.com

If you’re wearing a long-sleeve top or dress

This semi-sheer top is made from lightweight hosiery with a seamless silhouette that fits perfectly under sweaters and tops to smooth over any unwanted bumps or lumps in your arms. It can also work as a layering piece for under dresses and sleeveless tops when the temps drop in the colder months.

Buy It! SPANX Arm Tights Layering Piece, $19.90 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com

If you’re wearing a jumpsuit or evening dress

If you’re looking for all-over control, especially in your thighs and tummy, these high-waist shaping shorts are the answer. With a double layer of compression fabric, these shorts suck in, control and shape your tummy, hips, thighs, butt and waist for a seamless look. Try it under dresses, gowns, and jumpsuits for a flawless feel.

Buy It! SPANX Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short, $88–$92; spanx.com