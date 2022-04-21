These Amazon Chart-Climbing Spring Dresses Have One Trendy Feature in Common
It's no surprise that as temperatures rise, shoppers (including celebs) are gravitating towards dresses, but there's one particular style that's flourishing this spring.
One-shoulder midi dresses are all over Amazon's various charts right now. Asymmetrical dresses with a single shoulder strap, especially ones that are mid-length and casual like Anrabess' smocked one-shoulder dress, have been climbing Amazon's various charts like its best-sellers, movers and shakers, and new releases. And here's the best part: All of these trending styles are under $40.
One-Shoulder Midi Dresses
- Anrabess Women's Smocked Tiered Dress, $35.99 (orig. $46.99)
- Kirundo Women's Tiered Pleated Dress, $28.99
- Anrabess Women's Sundress with Pockets, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Wiciwi Women's Solid Ruffle Midi Dress, $24.22 with coupon (orig. $26.99–$31.99)
- Zcsia Women's Boho Tiered Midi Dress, $32.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99)
One-shoulder styles are nothing new. Celebs have worn them on and off the red carpet for years and in recent months. In fact, Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, and Rihanna have all worn asymmetrical dresses, tops, and jumpsuits in the last few weeks, so it's no surprise that one-shoulder pieces are in demand. And thankfully, the ones that are all over Amazon's charts are comfortable, breezy, and great for warmer weather.
This smocked tiered dress from Anrabess, a popular Amazon seller, is one that hits all of those marks and has quickly become a sensation. The flowy frock debuted on Amazon's new releases chart as well as its movers and shakers chart when droves of shoppers added the affordable find to their cart. The on-sale style comes in 21 colors and prints, and the majority of its early reviews are positive. Owners love its comfortable, stretchy fit, its flowy, flattering shape, and its versatility. And while this deal lasts, it's $36.
Another one-shoulder style that's marked down also comes from Anrabess. Its strappy sundress with pockets has also earned a spot on Amazon's new releases chart. The double strap dress comes in 10 colors and prints, and it's a little more formal since there's only smocking on the back, making it a great option for upcoming celebrations and weddings. And shoppers can get it for less thanks to the coupon featured in the listing.
Start your shopping below if you want to get your hands on these popular pieces before the most sought-after sizes and colors go. And if you're after another dress style or feeling curious about what else is taking off this spring, head to Amazon's movers and shakers section.
