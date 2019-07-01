Amazon Shoppers Made This $28 Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Go Viral — and Now You Can Get It in 8 New Colors

Image zoom

Now that winter is long gone, the buzz around Amazon’s insanely popular Orolay jacket has calmed down, but we know exactly what has taken its place on Amazon’s fashion charts.

Just like Amazon’s viral Orolay coat, this one-piece swimsuit from Tempt Me is universally flattering, beloved by Amazon shoppers, and priced right at $16.99 to $27.99. With ruching in all the right places, over 1,800 five star reviews, eight new colors, and three new prints, it’s pretty obvious why women love it.

While many bathing suits are either too matronly or too revealing, shoppers love this bathing suit for providing just the right amount of coverage and sexy details like a mesh neckline and back. Owners also love this 4.5-star swimsuit’s flattering ruching across the stomach, supportive straps, and removable cups.

Buy It! Tempt Me Mesh Ruched One Piece Swimwear, $16.99-$27.99; amazon.com

“I’m headed to a cruise and was looking for suits that made me feel sexy without looking like a fool,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “This suit totally did it for me! I can’t wait to prance around the ship while throwing back margaritas with my crew!”

“I purchased a size medium in black, and I will be buying another one. Not kidding,” another reviewer chimed in. “It makes me feel sexy and comfortable and covered up. Do [yourself] a favor if you have been searching endlessly for a swimsuit. Just buy this one!”

With regular and plus sizes in elegant colors like black, navy, and deep purple or brights like yellow, rose red, and green (plus newly launched tropical patterns and floral prints), there’s an option for nearly every body and sense of style. And since it starts at just $16.99 and features complimentary shipping for Prime members or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial, you can treat yourself to a couple and change it up depending on your look or mood that day.

If you still need convincing to give this suit a try, go give its 2,200+ praise-filled reviews a read. “I brought it on my recent vacation to wear to the beach and I received many compliments,” another owner wrote. “It fit my body perfectly. Reading all the positive reviews here on Amazon is what led me to purchase it, and I’m glad I did.”