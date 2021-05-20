One in Five American Men Want the Mullet to Be Back in Style, According to Survey
Fifty-five percent of men surveyed admitted they want to change up their look but are afraid to try something new
It's synonymous with parties for a reason: one in five American men are ready for the mullet to make an official comeback.
In a survey of 2,000 men, 20% said that if they could bring one popular hairstyle from a bygone decade back into fashion, it would be the classic '80s mullet, followed by '90s "curtain bangs" (15%) and the 2010s undercut (10%).
But even those polled admit that the infamous bi-level look isn't for everyone; in a ranking of various hair trends, respondents found undercuts, curtain bangs and the '00s "shag" haircut to be more universally flattering 'dos.
And even though 39% of men have dabbled in adding highlights to their hair — making it the most popular color technique among those polled — it was also the least-liked hair trend of the entire survey, ranked just under the infamous "frosted tips" look.
It's not surprising that men have tried out some fads they ended up hating later; 55% admitted they want to change up their look but are afraid to try something new, while another 47% don't know what hairstyles would look good on them.
However, of the two-thirds of men who've experimented with a hair trend they were later embarrassed by, only a third said they regretted it afterward.
Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Sport Clips Haircuts, the survey also revealed that men are experiencing a lot of similarly intense emotions about their post-pandemic haircut.
Not surprisingly, "relief" topped the list for 36% of men, while 32% also described themselves as "excited."
During the shutdowns and social distancing measures of the COVID-19 pandemic, 75% of men chose to forgo professional hair maintenance.
One in four men instead tried cutting their hair themselves — despite the fact that 55% don't think they do a good job at self-cuts — while 27% enlisted the help of a friend or family member.
With the increase of social distanced safety protocols and vaccine distributions, however, men are rediscovering more options for hair care.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Of the half of respondents who've already visited a barber since the pandemic first began, 85% cited it as a positive experience, with 27% describing it as "amazing."
In fact, one in three respondents said getting a new haircut makes them feel "smarter," while one in four admitted to feeling like "a better person" afterward.
Twelve percent even said they feel more inspired to ask for a raise after a haircut.