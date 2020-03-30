Watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Star Julia Butters Give Her Dad an at-Home Buzz Cut

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forces people around the world to stay inside, some families are finding creative ways to keep themselves entertained, including actress Julia Butters and her dad.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 10, shared a video of herself on social media on Monday giving her father, animator Darrin Butters, a haircut. She began the video by saying, “Hello and welcome to a quarantine video. We’re running out of ideas to do, so I decided to cut my dad’s hair!”

The young starlet started slow, concentrating on her dad’s sideburns, while calling him, “one of the bravest fathers” she’s ever met. Darrin quickly responded, saying, “Well, there’s a thin line between bravery and stupidity.”

Over the course of the minute-long video, the two joked about trying a number of different styles — from a checkerboard pattern to shaving something onto the side of his head. At one point, Darrin asked for “one side Monet and one side Picasso.”

In the end, after carving “DAD” into the back of her father’s head, the American Housewife star eventually gave in and shaved off his full head of hair.

“I knew it would come to this,” said Darrin.

Fans may remember the actress from her memorable scene in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood where her character gives the protagonist Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, a confidence-boosting pep talk to encourage him to continue his acting career.

“He’s such a great actor, so I wasn’t really reciting a line,” Butters said to Variety. “It was mostly coming from me.”

Others may remember her memorable moment on the Oscars red carpet — when she revealed that she packed a turkey sandwich inside her clutch!

“It’s a sandwich,” she told PEOPLE on the carpet before taking a bite. “It’s the Oscars, there can’t be any regrets. There’s no going back.”