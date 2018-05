Booking blowouts at five star, luxury salons that cost under $40 is actually achievable thanks to the app PRÊTE. Simply select your preferred date, time and area (the app services 10 major cities across the U.S.) and PRÊTE’s personal concierge matches you with the salon that fits your needs. And rest-assured, they have a solid vetting process, utilizing a team of beauty experts to hand-pick the salons featured.

WHERE: N.Y.C., L.A., Chicago, San Francisco, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Orange County and San Diego (with Miami, Houston and Washington, D.C. coming soon!)

TRY IT: PRÊTE, $35/one-blowout package, $99/three-blowout package, $145/five-blowout package or $169/unlimited blowouts per month; prete.co