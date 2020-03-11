This $25 Amazon Swimsuit Looks Just Like a Trendy Celeb-Loved Two-Piece

Image zoom

Finding a bathing suit that makes you feel as confident as a Kardashian is the goal of all summertime goals — and Amazon shoppers seem to have accomplished this objective just in time for swimsuit shopping season (also known as spring).

The Omkagi two-piece swimsuit they love looks a lot like the ones you’ve probably seen on your favorite influencer’s Instagram feed. It’s high-waisted, it’s cheeky, and it has a square bandeau top, but unlike their swimsuits of choice, it costs just $25. Talk about getting the look for less.

Everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to Emily Ratajkowski has worn this beach look. Even the queen of selfies, Kylie Jenner, posted a mirror pic in a suit that’s practically identical to this Amazon find. You don’t have to look like a celeb to rock the Omkagi suit, though: Shoppers of many shapes and sizes have given the two-piece an average 4.4-star rating, saying it’s extremely flattering and a great confidence booster.

“For years I have struggled with my body and bikinis,” wrote one reviewer. “I have never found a more flattering suit.”

Another said: “I have such a hard time finding bathing suits, I never normally like any on me, but this one is just so flattering and I am so happy.”

With 35 color options to choose from, you can mimic your favorite celebrity’s look — or rock something completely different. From bright and bold to patterned and posh, you can achieve whatever vibe you want with this suit. You can find it on Amazon in just a few clicks.

