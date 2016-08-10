Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The USA gymnastics team, aptly named “The Final Five,” dominated the Olympic Games Wednesday, bringing home gold medals for their country in a series of incredible competitions.

The team — Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, Gabby Douglas and Madison Kocian — absolutely killed it on the mat, beam and bar, achieving one absurdly impressive athletic feat after another that had us cheering on the couch. But since we can’t even come close to approximating any of their pure gold gymnastic routines, we’ll just have to settle for their equally bold hair and makeup moves, which we’re highlighting below.

All that glitters wins gold! Simone Biles has been the one to watch in this year’s Games, and for good reason — she’s got serious skills. But during Tuesday’s competition, while our eyes (as well as those of these celebrities) were glued to the athlete’s incredible moves (she’s so talented she even has an original move named after her!), we also couldn’t help but admire the red, white and blue glitter liner she was rocking as well.

It takes a truly brave athlete to risk getting glitter in her eye before executing a series of gravity-defying flips, and of course, Biles is just such an athlete. If you want to replicate the look for your slightly more grounded Olympics watch party this weekend, begin by coating a think eyeliner brush with clear chapstick before dipping the brush head into a tube of loose blue glitter (we like NYX Cosmetics Face and Body Glitter) and then running the brush along the lower lash line. Repeat with your choice of red and white sparkle pigment for an All-American moment. Finish with a few swipes of mascara to make eyes really pop!

As for Raisman, who first took home the gold in the 2012 London Games, the athlete brought that same strength (and style!) to this year’s Olympics with her signature sleek style: a tight topknot to pair with her patriotic leotard.

The pulled-back look is a favorite of Raisman’s because, like her teammates, during competitions athletes are required to keep hair neatly out of their faces. “To avoid any distractions, I keep my hair in a sleek topknot,” Raisman previously told PeopleStyle. “I’ll use bobby pins and a bunch of hair ties. If your hair is loose, your body feels loose.”

Replicate the athlete’s frizz-free style by raking a lightweight styling cream (we like Sachajuan’s Finish Cream) through pulled-back strands for a sleek, polished appearance.

And lastly, Hernandez, who threw a cheeky wink at the judges’ direction before dominating her floor routine, did so wearing the most precisely flicked cat eye we’ve ever seen. The 16-year-old’s sharp wing, which appears to be applied with one very steady swipe of liquid liner, could very well be the best complement to her shiny new gold medal. Want to replicate the Olympian’s liner look? We recommend Urban Decay’s Perversion Waterproof Fine-Point Eye Pen, which won’t budge no matter what you’re up to, whether it’s sweating on the beam or tearing up while accepting your gold medal, Or, you know, laying on the beach all weekend.