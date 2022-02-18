Olympian Allyson Felix Teams Up with Mejuri for Empowering International Women's Day Campaign

"I really just respected the way Mejuri committed to doing things in the community — that was really inspiring to me," Felix tells PEOPLE of joining the campaign

MEJURI LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH JENNA LYONS FOR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY The campaign stars Tommy Dorfman, Allyson Felix and Noor Tagouri; credit: Cass Bird

Allyson Felix is no stranger to wearing statement pieces.

After all, the Olympic athlete and activist has taken home an impressive seven gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze medal during her track and field career, and now, she's teaming up with jewelry brand Mejuri and renowned fashion designer Jenna Lyons for their International Women's Day campaign, which also features actress Tommy Dorfman and journalist Noor Tagouri.

The collaboration between Mejuri and Lyons – who also stars in the campaign – features two new takes on the signet pinky ring, which are handcrafted in engravable 14k solid gold and 18k gold vermeil with a beveled edge onyx stone. Additionally, $5 per purchase will be donated to the Mejuri Empowerment Fund, which launched in June 2020 in support of women and non-binary people.

"I'd been a fan of the brand before, and I really just respected the way Mejuri committed to doing things in the community and that was really inspiring to me," Felix, 36, tells PEOPLE of why she was excited about joining the campaign. "And then obviously, International Women's Day is really important to me, and I love just the way Mejuri chose to celebrate. And so it really was organic and just made sense."

Felix tells PEOPLE that the Mejuri x Jenna Lyons signet pinky ring — which is historically a symbol of strength, autonomy, and self-expression — is one of her favorite pieces from the line.

"I love the pinky ring, that segment ring that Jenna designed. I think it's really different from a lot of stuff that I wear and just a lot of fun. It's really fun to wear," Felix explains.

For Lyons, 53, designing the update on the classic signet style was all about creating a lasting legacy.

"My father had his family crest on a ring. So did his grandfather. It was something I saw that was very common and it was traditionally worn by men," says Lyons of the inspiration behind the co-design. "I like the idea that it's now for anyone and for any woman that can own their story and have their own signature."

The decorated Olympian also opened up about what jewelry means to her, and whether she's building up a collection to one day hand down to her daughter, Cammy, whom she welcomed with husband Kenneth Ferguson in December 2018.

"I think sometimes I view it [jewelry] as just an expression of how I'm feeling and really just wanting to express that," she says. "And then definitely there are pieces that have a lot of emotion behind them. And I do think about passing them along as well or pieces that have been in the family and things like that."

Additionally, Felix opened up about the shoot she did with the brand, revealing that she was able to choose what she wore for the campaign, which was photographed by Cass Bird and styled by Sarah Clary.

"The shoot was a lot of fun. I did get to choose my outfit from some of the options that they had, which is really great, really different," she explains, adding that they were listening to Aaliyah and Lizzo during the shoot.