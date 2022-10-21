What's old is new again!

At least, that is, if you ask Mary-Kate Olsen, who recently stepped out in an iconic pair of old-school Adidas Samba sneakers in New York City. If the fashion designer's comfy classic shoes are recalling faint memories of middle school fashion, you're right on target.

This sporty lace-up style was indeed a very popular pick amongst adolescent and teenage kids back in the late '90s, so it only seems fitting that the former Full House star would revive the unisex staple when we least expected it.

The sensible shoe is simple in design with its flat sole and clean striped detail, so we can certainly understand the reasoning behind her high-low outfit pairing. Now that we think about it, the Samba sneaker is quite possibly the perfect addition to any outfit — including Olsen's luxe ensemble featuring silk trouser pants, an oversized floor-length coat, and a croc-embossed (i.e. very pricey) top-handle bag from The Row.

Zappos

Buy It! Adidas Samba Classic Black Sneakers, $59.99 (orig. $70); zappos.com

Her exact sneaker style (featuring a thicker platform sole) called the Sambarose is no longer, but you can still get your hands on the Sambas, which are currently on sale for just $60 on Zappos. The sleek sneaker comes in both black and white, so it might be a wise idea to grab both while they're available in most sizes.

Following suit in the throwback sneaker game is Mary-Kate's twin sister, Ashley Olsen, who was also seen wearing a pair of New Balance Classic 574 Core Sneakers. Her footwear choice gave a definitive nod to the dad sneaker trend currently sweeping over Hollywood, and to be honest, we're loving these approachable options.

Ashley's trainers are priced at just $85 and are also available in a few colorways, including navy, black, and of course, gray; so you can have your pick on which pair to pick up.

Shop these nostalgic sneakers below and pay homage to the Olsen twins' smart styling tricks.

Zappos

Buy It! Adidas Samba Classic White Sneakers, $69.95; zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! New Balance Classics 574 Core Gray Sneakers, $84.95; zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! New Balance Classics 574 Core Black Sneakers, $84.95; zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! New Balance Classics 574 Core Navy Sneakers, $84.95; zappos.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.